Ryan Blaney on McDowell's apology: Nice, but can't undo what happened

NASCAR brings us unpredictable things and excitement every year, which is also the charm of this sport. Although no one likes incidents on the tracks, such things are common in this sport. One of the incidents happened this time as well.

Ryan Blaney couldn't be delighted after the last race, the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Blaney, a driver with high expectations of himself and always striving to be at the top, couldn't be happy after he was wrecked by Michael McDowell in the final laps of the race in New Hampshire. Blaney was visibly frustrated immediately after the race, using offensive language when it came to McDowell. Blaney didn't understand McDowell's intentions.

McDowell knew that only a win would play an important role, and only that way he could secure a spot in the Cup Series playoffs. It seems he was going for an all-or-nothing approach. In a conversation with the media, Blaney pointed out that McDowell apologized to him, but that still wouldn't change things regarding the race. Blaney assessed what McDowell wanted, stating that there was little chance he would succeed. Last year's NASCAR Cup Series champion considers Michael's assessment to be wrong.

“He said he was sorry that he wrecked me. The apology is nice, but not gonna bring back what he did. I knew what he was trying to do. It was a low percentage move, it’s wet down there and you’re just gonna drive it down in there, what do you think is gonna happen. Like, you’re gonna take both of us out.“- Blaney said, as quoted by On3.

Blaney confirmed that McDowell's excuse is that he has to win, but that doesn't mean he should have such a wrong approach, and do whatever it takes to win. In the end, such a mindset brought him only negative things, and now he will have to have a completely different approach.

“I know he’s gotta win and all that, and that’s his excuse, but be a little more calculated in that. He just thinks we were at the expense of it.”- he continued.

Blaney has another important reason to be disappointed. This excellent NASCAR driver made certain adjustments, believing he could have a chance to compete with Christopher Bell. However, the wreck that occurred absolutely ruined things for him. In a conversation with the media, Blaney pointed out that he had expected to be able to fight with Bell. This amazing driver now has to focus on the upcoming challenges and forget about what happened as soon as possible.

McDowell explains his move

Michael McDowell decided to reveal his side of the story in an interview with Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. The 39-year-old driver is aware that he made a mistake, but he also had no other option but to go all or nothing. His intentions were to get to the middle and then take advantage of the opportunity in front of him. However, McDowell did not do the right thing as he ruined the plans for both himself and the great Ryan Blaney.

“I was in a do-or-die situation and I had to go for it. I know it was a low-percentage move, but I had to try. All the guys that went to the bottom, and one and two on those restarts got freight-trained, so I knew I needed to enter in the middle. I just got the left sides on the wet paint and it just kind of took off.“-McDowell said

© James Gilbert/Getty Images Sport

McDowell expressed his regret for the incident, stressing that he felt bad for Blaney and knew it had ruined both their days. He explained that he had apologized to Blaney and his team for the accident. McDowell also mentioned that, at this point in the season, he felt the need to take risks and go for it. He admitted that he misjudged the situation and ended up going too deep into the corner, which led to the wreck.

Blaney will have a difficult task ahead of him to repeat the success of last season. He is currently eighth in the Cup Series standings and will have to change some things in the future if he wants to compete for the top spots. Ryan managed to secure six top-10 finishes this season, which certainly shows that the quality is there. The continuation of the season and the playoffs will give us the excitement we expect. There are many drivers who want to make a breakthrough this year and win the Cup Series, but it is one of the most difficult tasks. Only the few and the best succeed in this. It will be interesting to see who it will be this year.