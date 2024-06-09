Daniel Suarez: We just have to get into that rhythm

Daniel Suarez hasn't been shining this season since his victory at the Atlanta race. Following that, Suarez's performance hasn't been remarkable. He finished 11th in the Las Vegas race, 13th in Phoenix, and it seemed like Suarez was experiencing a significant decline in form. The Mexican driver has only managed to finish in the top 10 once, and that was in Texas. This isn't the standard Suarez has set for himself, but he must accept this situation.

In a media interview, Suarez discussed the importance of raising his form and highlighted the superior performances of his team. He emphasized that it's time for his team to show their true quality, given the disappointment thus far. It's imperative for them to find their rhythm, but the question remains whether they'll succeed. The upcoming races will be crucial in determining their trajectory for the remainder of the season.

“I think it’s extremely important. You know the 99 team the last two months we’ve been trying a lot of different things, a lot of different stuff. Some of that has worked, some of it isn’t. Right now we’re in a position where the next two months we have to have the mentality that we’re already in the playoffs and just trying to execute you know? Because it’s impossible to jump into the playoffs and flip the switch and be executing so we just have to get into that rhythm.”-Suarez said, as quoted by On3.

© Chris Graythen / Getty Images Sport

Watkins Glen could be part of the changes in the playoff format, and for Daniel Suarez, this potential alteration might play to his advantage. The Mexican driver has expressed optimism about how this could unfold, a prediction he made several months ago. Suarez, a great NASCAR driver, is prepared to give his all and then some, fully aware that he has nothing to lose. With this season proving to be disappointing thus far, Suarez recognizes the need for a change in approach. He's excited about what lies ahead, ready to embrace whatever challenges come his way on the track.

“Could be. I actually saw it like that a few months ago. So it could be. It’s a little bit more, more crazy that’s for sure. It’s going to be a little crazier than before, it was already crazy so it’s going to be even more. I’m excited.”- Suarez continued.



Suarez emphasizes his belief in Trackhouse Racing and his satisfaction with being a part of the team. He values the support and opportunity for growth that he receives from the organization, something he feels was lacking in his previous experiences. Suarez believes in the collective view within the team and sees it as a crucial factor in achieving greatness. While he stresses they're not there yet, he believes they have the potential to become a truly phenomenal team.

Daniel Suarez is someone who loves Trackhouse, considering it the perfect destination for his development. Having been part of this team for four years, it's clear that the Mexican feels right at home. Suarez's desire is to further his growth within this team and achieve success. With the support of the right people by his side, Suárez has no doubt that he will succeed in his endeavors. It will be interesting to follow his progress within this team.

Daniel Suarez and his goals

The Mexican driver won the race in Sonoma two years ago, and now he has a chance to do it again. The last races will be an opportunity to gather points and try to make a breakthrough. Suarez is tired of struggling and wants 2024 to take a different direction. Fans know what he is capable of and give him support, but Suarez will have to respond to that support with great performances.

With each race, the pressure mounts, and expectations rise. Suarez is aware that he must give his all to achieve the success that the fans are hoping for. His team is working hard to provide him with the best possible racing conditions. This season is crucial for his career, and every point can be decisive. With determination and the support of his team and fans, Suarez believes he can turn things in his favor.

NASCAR drivers know that every race is an opportunity to prove themselves, and Sonoma is a track that can be a turning point. Suarez is preparing for the challenge with a clear goal - to return to the winning path and show everyone that his struggles have not been in vain. He has a tough road ahead, but his determination and passion for racing give him the strength to face any challenge that comes his way.