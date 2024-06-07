Daniel Suarez Eyes Contract Extension with Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez is happy with the treatment he receives at Trackhouse Racing, as his statements week after week indicate. The Mexican drives the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, and part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he drives the No.14 Chevrolet Camaro for SS-Green Light Racing.

During his career, Suarez had the opportunity to be part of various teams: Stewart-Haas Racing, and Gaunt Brother Racing, among others. However, it seems that Suarez was never as respected as he is in his current team. The 32-year-old recognized this immediately.

In an interview with Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, the Mexican highlighted that he feels content at Trackhouse, emphasizing that he wouldn't trade this team for anything. Suarez has always valued having his voice heard, considering it crucial for a team's success. Upon joining this team, he realized that the leaders respected him and were open to his suggestions and ideas.

“I feel like I found a home. That’s why I wouldn’t trade Trackhouse for anything else. I’ve been in top organizations in the past and if you don’t have a voice, it’s very difficult to be successful. I think I have that at Trackhouse."- Suarez said, as quoted by On3.

Trackhouse Racing is a motorsport organization that competes in the NASCAR Cup Series as well as MotoGP. The team is owned by Trackhouse Entertainment Group. Daniel Suarez's partner is also Ross Chastain, another prominent and controversial name in the NASCAR scene.

This team was created in 2020, and it can be said that they have achieved great success in a short time. It's not easy to compete with the big teams in the NASCAR scene, but the dedication of the team owners, as well as their immense desire, were crucial.

From the first day, everyone took their task seriously, openly demonstrating their readiness for Trackhouse Racing to become a team that leads the way.

“We’re still a young team. I feel like the future is very bright for the 99 team and for Trackhouse.”- Suarez said.

© Chris Graythen / Getty Images Sport

After signing with Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suarez expressed his excitement and optimism about the opportunity. He highlighted his enthusiasm to work with the team and his belief in their potential for success. Suarez likely emphasized his commitment to contributing his best efforts to help the team achieve its goals.

Jordan Bianchi on Daniel Suarez extending his contract

The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi has previously spoken about how Suarez and Trackhouse will find common ground and move forward together into the future. Suarez hasn't particularly impressed this season, but many expect the Mexican to showcase his qualities as the season progresses. It's likely that the extension of his contract will be a huge motivation for him to step up stronger in the remainder of the season. Suarez is someone who never loses faith.



Daniel Suarez on Carl Edwards

Daniel Suarez recently spoke in an interview about Carl Edwards, the persona he replaced when Edwards retired in 2017. Suarez holds Edwards in high regard, considering him someone who helped him greatly in his career. The Mexican highlighted that alongside Edwards, there were also figures like Busch and others who were crucial pillars during the early days of his career. Their advice and experience were extremely valuable to the young Suarez at that time.

“Carl is a special individual,” Suárez said. “I like Carl a lot. Between Kyle Busch and Carl Edwards, they were the two drivers that literally gave me a hand when I was coming up. When I was in the Truck Series and Xfinity Series it was Kyle Busch, he helped me a lot. And once I went to Cup, Carl Edwards was that guy that was helping me a lot."- Suarez said.

He mentioned in the 2017 interview that despite Edwards not racing full-time anymore, he continued to support him in various aspects. This support extended beyond the race car to other areas as well.

Having such support from the first day of one's career is certainly a huge thing for a driver like Suarez.

Suarez emphasized the importance of the existing team dynamics and chemistry that Edwards had helped promote since the previous year. He stressed the familiarity Edwards had with the team members and the contributions he made to his development. The Mexican maintained regular communication with Edwards, appreciating his efforts to improve communication and chemistry within the team.

Having such mentors is great, and Suarez himself will be someone who will advise young drivers in the future in an identical way as he was advised.

