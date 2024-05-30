Denny Hamlin Questions NASCAR's Fairness After Kyle Busch Incident

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch's incident has drawn significant attention from NASCAR fans, as opinions are divided regarding the culprit in this clash. Denny Hamlin, in his Actions Detrimental podcast, shared his opinion, believing that NASCAR's approach was wrong, punishing Stenhouse too much, while at the same time not penalizing Busch. Denny Hamlin referred to a similar situation he had, believing that NASCAR does not apply rules identically to everyone. Although he asked the question, he still hasn't received a satisfactory answer. The 43-year-old driver appears frustrated by NASCAR officials' actions, demanding equal treatment for everyone.

“I had a points penalty. It’s not fair. I asked Elton Sawyer, been 20 minutes since I asked him, so I didn’t get a response on how it was different, because I wanted to give him an opportunity to explain that. I have not gotten a response, but if we do before the end of the pod I will let you know. They are the same. They are the exact same.”-Denny Hamlin said, as quoted by On3.

Denny Hamlin: To me the money didn’t matter, it was more about the points

Kyle Busch admitted during one of his YouTube appearances that he intentionally got into Stenhouse. Denny Hamlin acted in a similar way, but the difference is that Hamlin was penalized for it. Hamlin has already watched the clip, emphasizing that he was fined for the same things, highlighting that money doesn't matter to him as much as points. The 43-year-old doesn't understand what the measure is when it comes to such penalties.

“You played me the clip and I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Well I said yeah I meant to spin him out. I retaliated. Those are all the things which I got fined for. So I don’t know. To me the money didn’t matter, it was more about the points. But certainly it seems like it’s just a matter of what gets the most media attention.”- Denny Hamlin said.

© James Gilbert/Getty Images Sport

Busch hasn't faced any fines for his comments, which raises questions about why there's a difference in treatment. Hamlin suggests that this difference might be due to the varying levels of exposure of their remarks. He questions whether the extent to which comments are seen by the public influences the penalties imposed. Hamlin also reflects on the broader issue of regulating drivers' speech, indicating that NASCAR might be moderating what drivers say in public forums like podcasts as part of their driver program.

Denny Hamlin about the main measure for imposing penalties

Denny Hamlin seems to be expressing frustration with NASCAR's approach to discipline. He stresses that discipline should be administered based on the severity of the offense itself, rather than being influenced by discussions or debates that occur afterward. In other words, he's advocating for a system where penalties are imposed directly in response to rule violations, without being impacted by post-incident analysis or opinions.

In today's era where social media dominates the conversation and many publicly express their opinions, praise, and criticism, any news quickly spreads and reaches the ears of many. The incident between Busch and Stenhouse Jr. also sparked numerous reactions on social media, with divided opinions on the main culprit and the resulting penalties. Denny Hamlin is one of the more well-known names both in the NASCAR scene and on social media. He is often the target of criticism and various opinions, but despite it all, this 43-year-old has no intention of paying much attention to it.

His intentions are to emphasize that the severity of what is done must be the main measure when officials make decisions about penalties.

Hamlin seems to be questioning whether NASCAR is adhering to this principle. He suggests that regardless of what is being said or debated after the fact, NASCAR should remain consistent in its approach to discipline. He implies that there may be inconsistency or a lack of adherence to this principle within NASCAR's disciplinary process

It's unlikely that NASCAR officials will have a concrete reaction to his statements, considering they often strive to avoid any questions and criticism. The 43-year-old driver knows NASCAR officials and their policies well. In the coming days, we may potentially receive an explanation from the officials regarding the incident, of course, if they are open to it.

This will quickly be forgotten, and the focus will already be on the next races and the continuation of the season, just as before. Hamlin is dedicated to winning the championship, the only remaining goal in his career. A driver of his caliber deserves to achieve his dream after a long, long wait.