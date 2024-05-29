Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick Respond to Stewart-Haas Racing Shutting Down

Stewart-Haas Racing will shutter its operations at the end of the 2024 season. The popular team, which has been excellent for the past 15 years, has decided to halt its operations in NASCAR. The co-owners of this team, Gene Haas and Tony Stewart, explained their decision in a joint statement. They acknowledged that it was not an easy decision to make, considering all they have achieved in this sport and the fact that they have built the team over the years. They stressed that being a co-owner of a team is a demanding job that requires dedication day in and day out.

“We have made the difficult decision to close Stewart-Haas Racing at the conclusion of the 2024 season. It is a decision that did not come easily, nor was it made quickly. Racing is a labor-intensive, humbling sport. It requires unwavering commitment and vast resources, with a 365-day mindset to be better than everyone else. It’s part of what makes success so rewarding."- they wrote.

However, they also talked about the challenges of maintaining the necessary commitment for sustained performance over time. They indicated that they have reached a point in their personal and business lives where it is time to move on and pass the torch.

Haas and Stewart expressed pride in the wins and championships achieved since the team's inception in 2009. They emphasized the importance of the culture they built and the friendships forged within the team, united by the common goal of winning races and collecting trophies. This commitment to success extends to their personnel, partners, and fans, which they reaffirmed will endure through the season finale at Phoenix.

The co-owners expressed their respect and appreciation for all of their employees, promising to support them during the transition period and help them find new opportunities beyond the 2024 race season. In this way, they want to show gratitude to everyone who has been part of this team and who has helped build it together with them.

Denny Hamlin reacts

Many prominent figures in the world of NASCAR have decided to react to such news, and one of them is Denny Hamlin, who shared his opinion on the decision of the Stewart-Haas Racing team officials through social media. Denny Hamlin primarily expressed his gratitude to this team for what they have shown over the years. They patiently built their story and achieved tremendous success. Hamlin stresses that this is the beginning of something new for others.

“We should take this time to thank [Stewart-Haas Racing] for everything they have done for our sport over the last couple of decades. They turned contenders into winners and winners into champions. While this is the last chapter for them in the sport, it will begin a new chapter for others. Let’s celebrate all of their accomplishments and wish them well in the future.”- Denny Hamlin said.

© Sean Gardner/Getty Images Sport

Kevin Harvick reacts

Kevin Harvick, a NASCAR legend and a man who no longer competes on the big stage as a driver, has decided to react to such news. Harvick, who had his last adventure precisely with this team, seems shocked by the turn of events. The 48-year-old could not have imagined that things would unfold so quickly and that the officials of this team would indeed make such a move.

“It’s unbelievable to me, really, that we went from forever, to forward, to for sale in six months. And it’s just, I don’t even know how you could possibly imagine sitting here today and thinking six months later that Stewart-Haas is going to announce that they’re basically folding.”-Harvick said.

© Chris Graythen/Getty Images Sport

This team was founded 22 years ago as Haas CNC Racing. Seven years later, Tony Stewart decided to strike a deal with Haas to drive for them and in return receive a 50% stake in it. The drivers of this team are Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, as well as Ryan Preece, who are part of the Cup Series. When it comes to the Xfinity Series, this team has two drivers, Cole Custer and Riley Herbst.

Stewart-Haas Racing has won the NASCAR Cup Series championship twice. They first won in 2011 with Tony Stewart as the driver, and the second time in 2014 with Kevin Harvick as the driver. In 2023, they managed to win the Xfinity Series.

Such news surprised many fans, who absolutely didn't expect this team to end its operations at the end of the season. The question arises about the future of drivers and other staff. It will be interesting to see the outcome at the end of this season, but also throughout this season, we will find out a lot.