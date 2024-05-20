Kyle Busch: I’m tired of being run over by everybody

Kyle Busch had the opportunity to compete in the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. What he can't be happy about is the wreck with Rick Stenhouse Jr. In a media interview, Busch reflected on the wreck, emphasizing that he's tired of being run over by everybody. Kyle Busch is clearly tired of the same scenarios week after week, feeling that he has the right to a similar move.



“I’m tired of being run over by everybody. But that’s what everybody does. Everybody runs over everybody to pass everybody.”-Busch said, as quoted by On3!

The 39-year-old driver believes that he was already hit by Stenhouse Jr. during the first lap and had a prepared response for him.



"We don’t even have water temp in the car yet and were wrecking each other off of [Lap 2],” Busch said.

As is customary in the NASCAR world, Stenhouse waited for Busch at the end of the race, ready to engage in a fight with him.

© Sean Gardner/Getty Images Sport

After the race, Stenhouse placed emphasis on their relationship, stressing that they had clashed on the tracks before, but it seems that things weren't as chaotic as they are now.

The incident at Daytona was obviously a source of frustration for Busch, which he hasn't forgotten, and since then, Busch has completely changed his approach when it comes to this NASCAR driver.

Busch, as he emphasized, is a driver who is tired of witnessing the same scenarios and frustrated by the behavior of his colleagues.

Stenhouse admits that despite such incidents, the two of them seem to have a good relationship off the track. However, this type of racing always brings a desire for success, so it takes very little to ignite the fire.

Busch is an experienced driver, with many races behind him. However, even experienced NASCAR drivers can react in this way, frustrated by the behavior of others.



“I feel like Kyle and I have always raced each other really hard back to the Nationwide Series when we were competing for wins week in and week out. Never had any issues. Then you know, I wrecked him one time at Daytona and he’s been kinda bad-mouthing me ever since then. I feel like we get along with each other okay outside the race track, I talk to him quite a bit."- Stenhouse said.

Stenhouse explained that he wasn't sure why Busch was so upset, mentioning that he made a move to go three-wide, but Busch hit the fence and then came off the wall, running into him. Stenhouse mentioned that when he talked to Busch, he kept insisting that he was responsible for the wreck.

Stenhouse also mentioned that there's been frustration building up due to Busch's constant remarks about him, but he understands that Busch might be frustrated because he's not performing as well as he used to. Stenhouse emphasized that his team is a single-car team and they're working hard to improve every weekend.

Kyle Busch hasn't particularly impressed this season, that's a fact, but every driver at some point in their career will face challenges, and it's necessary to overcome such situations.

Busch, as an experienced figure, surely has the potential to return to the winner's circle, but he'll need to be cautious and believe in himself. Busch will have the opportunity to show the best of himself in the next race, ready to improve things.

Dale Earnhardt Jr reacts

Many NASCAR stars have reacted to these events, sending messages via social media. One such individual is Dale Earnhardt Jr., who sent an interesting message through social media. Earnhardt Jr. indirectly addressed NASCAR fans with his message.

“Cement up all the tunnels at these tracks,” Earnhardt wrote.

© Meg Oliphant / Getty Images Sport

Joey Logano won the NASCAR All-Star Race

Let's remember, Joey Logano ultimately managed to secure victory in this race, marking his second win in races of this type. With this win, Logano earned $1 million, which will certainly be a huge motivation for this brilliant driver to continue delivering his best.

Despite efforts from individuals to stop Logano, he ultimately proved to be the fastest and succeeded in delighting fans of his team and himself as a driver. Logano has showcased his qualities many times before in his career, so this victory is just a confirmation of what we already knew.

The previous winner of this race was Kyle Larson. In 2022, Ryan Blaney managed to secure victory, while a year earlier, Kyle Larson also achieved victory. Joey Logano had his last victory in 2016 until yesterday when he managed to achieve the same again.

Jimmie Johnson is the person with the most victories at the NASCAR All-Star race, with four wins in his career, in 2003, 2006, 2012, and 2013.