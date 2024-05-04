Chase Elliott Reflects on Amazing NASCAR Moments with Father Bill Elliott

Chase Elliott is currently one of the biggest names in the world of NASCAR. The 28-year-old driver has been one of the most popular figures for years. What some may not know, especially younger fans, is that his father, Bill Elliott, was also a NASCAR driver. This is one of the reasons why Chase developed a love for this motorsport.

He debuted in the Winston Cup Series way back in 1976, 19 years before his son Chase was born. His career was marked by successes and many great moments, some of which Chase doesn't particularly remember, considering that Bill was already in the later years of his career back then.

Chase Elliott decided to reflect on certain moments from his father's career during the Happy Hour podcast. As a child, Elliott's memories go back to the beginning of the 21st century when he was already developing a love for this sport and realizing how great NASCAR is. Chase dreamed that one day he would also appear on the big stage.

“As a kid, I would say the most special time I had growing up was when dad went over to Rya’s there in what, 2000, 2001, 2002. I was just old enough to barely remember some of that, and I was just kind of old enough to start realizing how cool this was and obviously the state that NSACAR was in at that point in time was high. It was incredible and I mean, my gosh, your dad was a part of this show that was just on another level."- Chase Elliott said, as quoted by On3.

© Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images Sport

Chase Elliott explained to Harvick that upon reflection, he now appreciates his father's joy more deeply. At the time, he may not have fully realized it, but looking back, he can see the genuine happiness his father experienced from performing well on the track again after a long period of struggle. It was evident that his father hadn't won a race in a long time, and they had faced several years of poor performance when he tried to pursue his own path in the sport.

Years later, Chase knows very well how his father felt and what it all meant to him. He had the honor and luck to follow his father as a child and learn from a great driver. Having such a mentor from a young age is an important step towards success. Chase has always listened to his father's advice and applied it in his career.

The 28-year-old driver considers such moments priceless, ones that forever stay in his memory. Elliott particularly remembers the moment when he went to Victory Lane with his father. Remembering such moments evokes a special feeling in Chase.



“It was just really fun, and I remember in particular, I remember going to Victory Lane with him at Pocono. I remember eating popcorn at the Pop Secret 400 at Rockingham in Victory Lane. I think he beat Jimmie that day. Just thinking back on that stuff is so cool."- he continued.

© Todd Warshaw/Getty Images Sport

Talking about his father's experience, Chase realizes the huge joy his father was experiencing during that time. Knowing the challenges of competitiveness at the highest level of racing, Chase finds it amazing that his father was able to return to form and compete with younger drivers after a period of struggle, especially at an older age.

Bill Elliott records

His father, Bill Elliott, was part of a staggering 828 races over his 37-year career! He clinched his first victory back in 1983 at the Winston Western 500 and secured his last victory in 2003 at the Pop Secret Microwave Popcorn 400.

He collected 44 victories and an impressive 320 Top 10 finishes. It's noteworthy that he also earned 55 poles in his career.

Additionally, he competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, participating in 44 races over 13 years, where he claimed one victory and achieved 16 Top 10 finishes. Bill has two daughters and one son, Chase.

Chase Elliott stats

On the other hand, his son, Chase, will have a tremendous motivation to break the records previously set by his father. Chase has participated in 297 races so far, achieving 19 victories and an impressive 157 Top 10 finishes. He had his first race back in 2015 at the STP 500 in Martinsville. It took him three years to secure his first win, which came at the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Chase is driven to set records in the future that will be challenging for many to surpass. He is currently on track to achieve great success in his career, although his career has already earned significant respect.