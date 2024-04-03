Richard Petty Credits Denny Hamlin's Pit Crew for Victory at Richmond Race

The Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway brought excitement for NASCAR fans, with Denny Hamlin ultimately emerging as the race winner. Following his victory, rumors immediately began circulating that Hamlin could finally achieve his goal, but the primary focus is for him to maintain the same pace. On the other hand, there were also comments regarding this race.

NASCAR legend Richard Petty specifically emphasized the performance of Hamlin's pit crew, highlighting that they did an excellent job, and Petty insists that they won him the race. The final pit stop changed the course of the race, allowing Hamlin to secure his second victory of the season.

Richard Petty expressed his discontent with races going into overtime, stressing how it undermines the strategic efforts of drivers who had been executing their race plans effectively until that point. He criticized the change in dynamics that overtime brings, resetting the race and shuffling the positions.

“That’s what wound up winning the race. I don’t like to see a race where the guys have run the whole race, made their pit stops, done their strategy, had it all figured out, they’re out there leading the race or running fifth or whatever and then all of a sudden, they have a two-lap race."- Petty said, as quoted by On3!

Petty believes that Hamlin did not have a car with which he could achieve victory, but the pit crew did a great job, as they showed how important they were to Hamlin.

“We sat there and watched 398 laps and it was just a lost cause more or less. And then they just mix them all up. But like you said, it wound up that the pit crew got the 11 [Hamlin] in front. The 11 was good, had a good second, third or fourth-place car, but the deal was when the chips were down, they got the job done.”- he continued.

Denny Hamlin could not hide his happiness and delight after such an exciting race. The experienced NASCAR driver entered this race fully prepared, expecting a good result. However, achieving victory is surely the realization of his dream. Hamlin once again showed that he is a driver who can compete for the championship this season.

© Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images Sport

In his post-race comments, Denny Hamlin stressed the importance of his pit crew's performance in securing the victory. He emphasized that the strong showing by their Toyota cars provided an additional advantage, allowing him to trust that his team had the potential to appear victorious.

Hamlin underlined the importance of the final pit stop, mentioning that he pushed himself to maximize speed during the pit road entry.

Recognizing the need for ideal execution from the entire team, he stressed the importance of stacking up strong times and metrics during the pit stop to emerge in the lead. Hamlin expressed confidence in his pit crew's capabilities, admitting their speed and efficiency midway through the stop and trusting them to allow him to contend for the win.

Denny Hamlin responded to fan criticism via social media

NASCAR fans had interesting reactions, which were frustrating for Hamilton and his team. Immediately after the race, some highlighted via social media that Hamlin hit the gas before the white line, gaining a slight advantage over his opponents. NASCAR stated that the restart was legal. Despite this, some do not support what Hamlin did and believe his victory is unfair.

The 43-year-old American did not ignore such statements and decided to respond via social media. Hamlin is angry at the fans' reactions and believes that his victory is deserved, primarily due to the pit crew's excellent performance.

“I sure wish someone would come out with a new paint scheme or something. Ain’t y’all tired of talking about the same thing for 48 hours now? Our team won the race because of the pit crew. Not the restart. Y’all just sour. GET OVER IT!”- Denny Hamlin wrote!

It is known that Denny Hamlin isn't exactly a favorite among some NASCAR fans, considering his statements and reactions. Nevertheless, this experienced driver has no intention of engaging in further debates but rather remains focused on the upcoming challenges. He is aware that this is an ideal and one of the last chances for him to finally win the championship.

A driver with numerous victories, impressive races behind him, and such motivation surely deserves to achieve such a feat. This season could be one of the most interesting, with the spotlight on Denny Hamlin and his performances. He is more motivated than ever to show critics and the world that he deserves to win this competition.