Chase Elliott: I hope NASCAR doesn't overreact after the Bristol race

© Meg Oliphant/Getty Images Sport

Chase Elliott during 'The Dale Jr Download' reflected on the race at Bristol, which brought an element of excitement. What makes this race special and why there is much talk about it is the tire wear at Bristol. Almost all NASCAR drivers complained about tire wear. It seemed like the biggest battle was between the cars and the track. Chase Elliott focused on the last race, emphasizing the tires. Elliott couldn't help but mention the grip level, which was so low. This race was one of the most challenging for everyone, including Elliott, who had to be careful throughout the race. In the end, he finished the race in 8th place, so he can be satisfied with his result.

“I think there’s a few things that are definitely going to get lost in translation. One, when you have tire wear, you don’t have these catastrophic blowouts, you knew something was wrong. Most of the time when we have tire failures, you’re just cruising along like normal and next thing you know, pop, you lost a tire. So I think that’s an important piece of it, is you’re hurting something, because you have tire wear, so you need to stop or start guarding against it, or a failure is coming. I think that’s an important piece of not having big blowout-type crashes."- Chase Elliott said, as quoted by on3.com

“The grip level was so low — there was grip, but you had to go so slow not to hurt your tire. It took the aero out of it, which I thought was really fun. Because I mean, gosh, we could be all over each other. Up on each other’s doors. You could actually get to someone’s bumper.”

Elliott was intrigued by how tire wear changed the dynamics of the race over the weekend. He appreciated the shift it brought in competition, giving drivers more control without relying heavily on aerodynamics. However, he also expressed a concern that NASCAR might make overly drastic adjustments in response to the event's success. He hoped for a balanced approach that maintains the newfound excitement while addressing any potential drawbacks, such as drivers getting stuck in traffic due to penalties or unexpected challenges.

Chase stresses that while there were some wrecks, drivers quickly adapted to the tire wear conditions, learning how to manage their tires and maintain control of their cars. Elliott praises NASCAR's decision to let the final run go green, indicating his approval as a fan.

NASCAR made a surprising decision, and everyone's reactions were not identical. A lot of drivers are not happy with what they had the chance to see during the race in Bristol, some have mixed emotions like Elliott, while there seem to be no or very few people who think that this race brought only positive things.

He hopes that everyone enjoyed the race and emphasizes the importance of learning from the experience to improve the overall racing product. Elliott points out that the race demonstrated the potential to create an amazing racing experience and urges NASCAR and Goodyear not to overreact but instead to use this knowledge to improve future events. It will be interesting to see what NASCAR and Goodyear have in store for us for the next race, considering that this race surprised many.

Denny Hamlin reacts to the race

Denny Hamlin delighted a lot of the fans by winning this race. The experienced NASCAR driver knew that this race represented an important challenge and a chance to make a positive result. With focus from the very beginning, Hamlin decided to go to the very end. However, even this experienced driver faced the challenges of this race, and things were not easy for him. He knew that he had to go through this race wisely, be positive, and believe in himself.

© Meg Oliphant/Getty Images Sport

Denny Hamlin explained that in the recent race, every driver was focused on managing their own race strategy. He compared it to racing at Darlington Speedway before it was repaved, where drivers had to navigate the track carefully. The objective was to maintain position without wearing out the tires, similar to playing a chess game for 500 laps. Drivers would strategically choose their moments to make passes, utilizing the high line to overtake opponents before returning to the lower groove.

This race required a lot of strategizing, thinking, and focus. The Bristol race brought many novelties, but they're not necessarily things that everyone is happy about. We will see what the next race has in store for us and what we can expect. Hamlin intends to continue strongly in the upcoming races.