Kevin Harvick Impressed by Gabehart's Firmness in Tough Times for Denny Hamlin

© Chris Graythen/Getty Images Sport

Kevin Harvick is optimistic following Denny Hamlin's victory in Bristol and has decided to praise Hamlin and Chris Gabehart. Harvick is impressed by Gabehart's calmness in the team's toughest moments. The fact that they were able to bounce back after some unsuccessful races, boost their motivation, and achieve great results is an impressive feat. Harvick is someone who knows Hamlin well, aware that this NASCAR driver has the potential to do great things.

Denny Hamlin's crew chief, Gabehart, is one of the individuals who has the greatest influence on Hamlin and his great performances.

“Well I can tell you, it’s the year right now. They should have won last week too. They had a shot to win last week, and Denny spun out. That was one of my favorite speeches that I’ve heard from from Chris Gabehart. Just saying ‘Hey, stuff happens, and we need to regroup. Get everything we can out of the day.’ And here they are, the very next week in Victory Lane, in some very unique circumstances."- Harvick said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour!

Kevin Harvick on Denny Hamlin's form

Denny Hamlin has been great in the first five races of the season and has looked competitive. However, in certain moments it is necessary to be lucky. Gabehart is an important help to Hamlin, considering that without his support, Denny would hardly be able to make such successes. Harvick also referred to the way they communicate, where you can feel how much they pay attention to every detail, how focused they are to progress, all with the goal of making a great result.

“But Denny’s led all five races this year. Been in contention at most every race in some way, shape or form at some point. And I love his crew chief. I think Chris Gabehart is just one of those special guys that is just super detail oriented. The way he talks and speaks to Denny, and the way they discuss things is very straightforward.”- he continued.

© Chris Graythen/Getty Images Sport

Kevin Harvick explained that Denny Hamlin and Chris Gabehart have a unique dynamic where there's complete trust and respect between them. He stressed that Hamlin respects Gabehart's decisions and guidance implicitly, demonstrating a willingness to follow his instructions without question. This level of trust is crucial for success in NASCAR, as it fosters a strong driver-crew chief partnership. Harvick emphasized that their unwavering belief in each other, coupled with the performance of Gibbs cars, suggests they have a strong chance for success this season.

Harvick is someone who knows Hamlin and his behavior well. Kevin pointed out that Denny can sometimes be stubborn and believe that someone doesn't know what they're talking about. He stresses that Hamlin is a person who exploits every weakness of others and knows how to provoke a reaction.

However, Hamlin has a great relationship with Chris and trusts all of his instructions. When you feel such a great bond between a driver and a crew chief, then it's clear that you can expect positive results. Every crew chief wants to have such a driver on the team, who is ready to sacrifice for the team and do whatever it takes for the team to succeed. The trust between them is truly a great thing and a good sign for an even better future.

Chris Gabehart and Denny Hamlin's relationship

After achieving the victory at Bristol Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin and his crew chief, Chris Gabehart, addressed reporters to discuss the race dynamics. Hamlin admitted the event posed a lot of challenges, particularly regarding tire management, a factor less prominent in recent races.

Initially, Hamlin struggled with tire wear due to his chosen pace and racing line. However, Gabehart's adjustments to the car enabled Hamlin to better handle tire wear as the race progressed. Hamlin attributed his ability to manage tires effectively to his experience in late models, where tire conservation was vital.

© Chris Trotman/Getty Images Sport

The Bristol race highlighted just how strong their relationship is. Fans of Joe Gibbs Racing are optimistic about the team's future, given their impressive performance to date. Hamlin's experience and talent will be key moving forward in the season. The NASCAR veteran is determined to secure the championship at last. With his track record of victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, he believes the time has come for a change and to claim the trophy. While there's still plenty of season ahead, it wouldn't be surprising if Hamlin succeeds in his quest.



