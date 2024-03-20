Kyle Petty: Sunday afternoon, we saw an artist. His name is Denny Hamlin

© Meg Oliphant/Getty Images Sport

Denny Hamlin fulfilled fans' expectations by claiming victory at the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Before the race, many hoped Hamlin could make a breakthrough and secure a win. His experience, coupled with his known quality, proved decisive once again. This race was specific for its emphasis on tire management skills.

Important figures from the NASCAR world had the opportunity to observe and analyze both the positives and mistakes of other teams. Kyle Petty, among those closely following the race, had nothing but praise for Denny Hamlin. Speaking to NASCAR.com, Petty described Hamlin's performance as an art, stressing Hamlin's impressive patience and emphasizing how crucial it is to his success.

“Sunday afternoon, we saw an artist. And that artist’s name is Denny Hamlin. Denny Hamlin ran through the limits of his tires, but never over the limit. That’s a hard, hard thing to do. It’s hard to be that patient. That’s why Denny Hamlin has won so many races."- he said, as quoted by on3.com

Petty continued to sing praises of Hamlin. He expects Denny to become a Hall of Famer. Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming races or the results at the end of the season, Petty believes that Hamlin will remain one of the greatest drivers in the history of this sport. The way he races, his focus, passion, and desire are the reasons why Hamlin has so many fans. Denny is a person who has shown love for NASCAR from the very beginning of his career. That love has made him the driver he is today.



"That’s why Denny Hamlin is a Hall of Famer. Believe me, a Hall of Famer. That’s why Denny Hamlin, whether he ever wins a championship or not, will be one of the greatest racecar drivers ever to set his rear end in a car because of what you saw Sunday afternoon. He painted the outside, he painted the inside, he painted around people, he painted in front of people. He did everything he had to do."- he continued.

Hamlin is known for his specific statements, especially his post-race remark: "I beat your favorite driver." This sentence has often sparked criticism. The 43-year-old driver promised over a month ago on his podcast that he would no longer use that phrase after being criticized by his father. Petty had also been critical of him for this, but it seems he has changed his mind.



“I’ve said for Denny Hamlin to stop saying this, but I’m going to give him the right to say it after yesterday’s race and I’ll paraphrase: He beat your favorite driver.”- Petty concluded.

Denny Hamlin and his goals

Denny Hamlin is one of the more popular NASCAR drivers who has never won a championship. He is also the driver with the most career victories without a trophy in his cabinet. Despite everything, Denny maintains hope and optimism that things can change this season, and potentially in the next ones as well. We don't need to put an accent on his quality, aware that Hamlin has the potential to go all the way. Much will depend on this. We hope to see great performances from this NASCAR veteran in the upcoming races.

In a media interview, Hamlin expressed excitement and happiness about his performances in the last few races. He believes that his team is in a really good place. Denny wants to continue at the same pace as before, aiming to achieve victories in the upcoming races. Having two wins in the first six races is a great thing. Hamlin seems to have predicted what would happen this season, as he announced to his friends and family that this would be a big year for his team.

Hamlin explained how he managed his tires during the race. He calculated how long his tires needed to last based on the total number of laps in the race. When he saw other drivers struggling with tire wear but he was still maintaining his pace, he realized he could extend the life of his tires and be more aggressive later in the race. Denny pushed his tires until they were completely worn out, then he had to pit for new ones.

He also mentioned that he made sure to pit at the right time, so he wouldn't lose too much time driving slowly with worn-out tires. This NASCAR veteran noticed that other drivers were hesitant to pit early because they didn't want to risk losing time if a caution flag came out. So, they were all waiting for someone else to pit first. When a green flag cycle of pit stops finally happened, everyone was relieved because they could pit without losing too much time.