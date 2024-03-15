Kevin Harvick Picks Bristol Winner and Reacts To Joey Logano's Struggles

© Sean Gardner / Getty Images Sport

The Food City 500 at Bristol will certainly be an exciting race. NASCAR fans eagerly await this event, having high expectations for it. While there are several standout names as favorites, given the unpredictability of NASCAR and what we've seen before, it's challenging to make a definitive conclusion about who might actually win.

The Happy Hour podcast provided an opportunity for former driver Kevin Harvick to give his predictions regarding the favorites in this race. Harvick immediately highlighted Denny Hamlin as his favorite. He's not the only one who shares this opinion. Hamlin is one of the most consistent drivers, with top-notch qualities, so his strong performance in this race should not surprise anyone.

“I’m just going to go with the old boring pick, I think I’m going to go with the guy that won there last time that I think had a shot to win it this week [at Phoenix] in Denny Hamlin. I think he’s got that dog in him still."- Harvick said, as quoted by on3.com

If Hamlin does not succeed in his intention, Harvick believes that one of the RFK cars will have a good chance to make a great result. Given last year's positive results, he expects one of the RFK drivers to make a breakthrough in this race.

“So, I think if Denny Hamlin doesn’t win … I think one of the RFK cars will hopefully be up front. I think they both ran really well there last year, I think the 17 and the 6, Brad had some trouble and ended up in the backstretch wall, but I think both of those cars will run good as well.”- he continued.

Judging by the bookmakers, the main favorite to win this race is Denny Hamlin. He is followed by Kyle Larson, from whom many also have high expectations. Christopher Bell is third on the list. It will be interesting to watch this race and see if Hamlin can really live up to expectations. Coping with pressure is no stranger to this 43-year-old driver.

Denny Hamlin, despite the pole position in the last race in Phoenix, did not achieve his goal. This great driver lost control of the car towards the end of the race in Phoenix. Denny thought that he could have done much more in this race, and even finished among the top three drivers. However, his goal is to forget about this race as soon as possible and focus on the future and what follows. In a few days, he will have the opportunity to show his qualities, with the hope that he can win.

Kevin Harvick on Joey Logano: I’m most concerned about him

Kevin Harvick analyzed other drivers and their successes this season. There are several names that did not manage to start this season in the best way. One of the drivers he is most worried about is Joey Logano. Joey, as one of the more experienced and better in NASCAR, is a driver from whom a top performance is always expected. However, the beginning of this season is not promising. It must be admitted that Logano has been unlucky in many races this season, but Logano is one of the drivers who hopes to turn things around.

“I’m most concerned about the No. 22, Joey Logano. That’s that’s my biggest concern right now. Because they were good at Daytona. Controlled the race. But man, giving yourself just an opportunity to win at Talladega and Daytona, that’s really the only two super — those are the only two super speedways we have left before the playoffs. I mean, is that really their only chance to win at this point? I don’t know.”- Kevin Harvick said.

Joey Logano, speaking to the media after the Phoenix DNF, pointed out that he could not possibly be satisfied during this season. Although he was optimistic before the start of the season and hoped that he could do more, the situation is not satisfactory for him. Joey has never had such a bad start in his career.

Although in some races during this season it looked like he had the potential to be at the top, things would quickly go wrong for him. The primary goal is to win points, and so far they have not succeeded in that.