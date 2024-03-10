Denny Hamlin Details the Pit Crew Hurdle in Bubba Wallace's Vegas Race

© Meg Oliphant/Getty Images Sport

The race in Las Vegas was not ideal for Bubba Wallace as he faced issues with a stuck lug nut on the pit road. Despite impressing everyone in the first two races of the season and confirming his intention to achieve even better results than the previous season, Wallace wasn't particularly satisfied with himself after the successful past season, acknowledging that he could have done more. Considering his excellent performances at the beginning of the season, Las Vegas proved to be a completely different experience for him.

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of the 23XI Racing team, decided to explain in a media interview what the main problem was regarding Wallace and Las Vegas. In a conversation with Fox Sports, Hamlin highlighted what his team had done

“I mean, the team kinda briefed me on it and it was kind of a little… they explained it well on TV. I will say that they did a really good job. Yeah, the gun started getting going and when they went in there they didn’t tighten it too much."- Denny Hamlin said, as quoted by FOX SPORTS

The heavy-duty gun turned out to be a problem for his guys. The on and off switches were not in the same place.

“They grabbed the heavy-duty gun, it’s the same brand, but the off position is on on that side and off on this side, so it’s opposite. The same brand of gun, the on switch is in a different spot, so the guy checked and so when he went to take it off he actually just tightened it even more with the heavy-duty gun. Because the switch is backwards on the same brand gun. Can’t make it up.”

Denny Hamlin, as an experienced person on the NASCAR scene, revealed what the plan is for this kind of problem. Hamlin is a man who has been on the NASCAR scene for years and knows well how to solve certain problems.

“I think we’ll probably just weld it in the unlock position. I don’t think there’s any reason to tighten anything with that heavy-duty gun for sure.”

Bubba Wallace is known for being someone willing to criticize certain people on the team if they truly deserve it. Considering he had high ambitions for this race, Hamlin came out disappointed from this race. He hopes that his pit crew and the rest of the team will understand where they made mistakes in the future and strive not to repeat them. Sometimes, it's necessary to remain calm, focused, and do the best for your team. Such mistakes can serve as lessons for Wallace and his team to be much more cautious in the remainder of the season. Bubba has to recover from this and show in the upcoming races that nothing can prevent him from reaching the top.

“I think the biggest thing for our guys…is to recognize the situation and learn from that. Study it as much as they can, and obviously put that behind them. But when that situation arises again, take a step back, take a deep breath, and realize, let’s give up a spot or two than ten laps.”- Wallace said.

In the continuation of the media conversation, reporters highlighted that Wallace had started the season brilliantly, excluding the race in Las Vegas. This 30-year-old driver joked and emphasized that the media is the main culprit since they praised him week after week. Wallace jokingly blames the media for his misfortune.

Bubba Wallace revealed his ambitions for 2024

Before the start of this season, Wallace put an accent on his huge ambitions. Bubba has matured a lot as a driver, changed his mindset, and had the opportunity to learn from the mistakes he previously made. The progress Wallace has made this season is palpable, but he must maintain consistency and continue at the same pace.

Bubba Wallace talked about how he approached racing last year. He thought that because he finished strong in the playoffs, he could replicate that success. However, he admits that he pushed too hard, realizing there's a balance between actively seeking success and letting it happen naturally in racing.

Wallace stresses the importance of having a different mindset, focusing on being both aggressive and confident. While he acknowledges the need to actively work for success in racing, he also highlights that having self-confidence is crucial for achieving good results.

This season, Wallace has already demonstrated confidence. His team can be pleased with the progress that Wallace has achieved, hoping that he can go all the way to the end of the season.