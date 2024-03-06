Kyle Larson Reflects on Special Moments with Son After NASCAR Victory

© Meg Oliphant/Getty Images Sport

Kyle Larson once again impressed NASCAR fans with a victory in Las Vegas. Although this race was unpredictable for many and could have had various outcomes, Larson showed his skills and brilliantly secured another win in the Cup Series. What makes him particularly happy and excited is the fact that his son, Owen, ran to him after the race and decided to celebrate the victory with him.

The 31-year-old driver highlighted in a media interview that he wasn't surprised by his son's reaction, as Owen is also a big NASCAR fan. The 9-year-old Owen had done the same before, and Larson believes these are special moments his son will never forget.

“I wasn’t surprised, I guess, because when we won here in the fall I think he did the same thing. He ran all the way from watching it grandparents’ motorhome to all the way to the start/finish line. So he was huffing and puffing when he got there. But it’s fun. It’s really fun to celebrate with the family. These are core memories that my kids are going to be able to remember for the rest of their lives.”- Larson said, as reported by on3.com



Kyle Larson also reflected on his reaction, putting himself in Owen's shoes and imagining being a boy like him. These are certainly moments he would remember for a lifetime. Although Larson is unsure of how much his son, Owen, comprehends the importance of these moments and his father's success, he believes that witnessing your father achieve victory is a truly special feeling. Larson thinks it's fantastic to reflect on these moments as you grow older and realize how these experiences are one of the reasons life is worth living.

© Meg Oliphant/Getty Images Sport

It will be interesting to follow this boy's future and see if he follows in his father's footsteps, building a career in NASCAR. Even though he is still a child, you can sense his love for NASCAR and his enjoyment during each race.

Larson also reflected on the race itself, which brought excitement, and it seemed like Larson might face a tough challenge. The greatest threat came from Tyler Reddick, who was waiting for his chance. Nevertheless, Larson remained focused in the key moments of the race and managed to secure the victory. Speaking about the race, Larson emphasized that he was aware of Tyler's quality and the fact that he is a dangerous driver.

“I knew Tyler was going to be the guy to beat from the first stage. He was really fast there. Cool to get a win here at Vegas again. Back-to-back, swept all the stages again. Can’t ask for more than that.”- Larson said.

Tyler Reddick reflected on the race in Las Vegas: "I couldn't do much."

Tyler Reddick is not happy considering he couldn't achieve his goal. He placed special emphasis on his opponent, who looked fantastic from the beginning to the end. Larson defended himself in a great way, preventing his opponent from succeeding in his intention. Although Reddick was thinking about his options and what he needed to do to win this race, he realized there wasn't much he could change. His only hope was a potential mistake by Larson. However, this race can still satisfy Reddick and be an indication of better days ahead for him and his team

“Kyle did a really good job there taking away pretty much every option I had there to close the gap. Second sucks, that is for sure. You have to run up front all day long, and when asked about what we need to do to get better, that’s the very thing, and we didn’t do it. We were pretty evenly matched, so I don’t know if there was anything that I really could’ve done to get around him. He would have had to make a big mistake or had some traffic kind of knock his wind around. It’s a solid effort for our team, that’s how we need to run, but I don’t like running second.”-Reddick said.

This race will be a great motivation for Kyle Larson, who is about to face real challenges. The 31-year-old driver has demonstrated his quality in the past. It's impressive how calm, focused, and dedicated Larson is when it matters most. The Shriners Children's 500 will bring new excitement and an opportunity for Larson to continue where he left off.

Additionally, his colleague, Tyler Reddick, will also strive to be equally impressive, but this time to secure a victory. As mentioned before, making predictions about what will happen is challenging, but anticipating excitement is always a possibility.