Denny Hamlin admits to urinating in seat during Atlanta race: I kinda liked it

Denny Hamlin did not have a particularly successful race at the Ambetter Health 400. This experienced NASCAR driver was involved in three different incidents. Despite his skill and experience, Hamlin managed to finish in 23rd place. In a post-race media interview, the NASCAR veteran admitted that he couldn't avoid some of the collisions. Denny feels like a victim but still seems unclear about everything that happened.

In one situation, he mentioned running into a spinning car while being in a congested four-wide position with limited space. Another incident involved being squeezed into a four-wide situation by the 99 car. The final incident occurred unexpectedly on the frontstretch, where car number 8 spun them.

Denny Hamlin admitted that he peed in his seat for the first time

A few days later, Denny Hamlin amused everyone on his "Actions Detrimental" podcast. Specifically, Denny Hamlin admitted that he peed in his seat for the first time. During his podcast, Hamlin explained how it all unfolded. It seems that he had never faced such issues before, but there's a first time for everything. Many thoughts went through Hamlin's mind in those moments as he considered what the best option was for him.

“I was so thirsty [during] the second half of the race, but I couldn’t drink anymore because my body — I’m sitting there in the seat and I’m like, ‘Please, just let it go. Let it go.’ And I just couldn’t let it go. I just have never been able to go in the car. There’s something about it — It’s either I’m not holding it or I’m not standing up, something just doesn’t feel right to me and my body — it just hangs on. So, I’m sitting there in the red flag, and I get on the radio, and I say to the spotter, ‘What’s the hold up? Why are we red flag?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, we got a problem over here, they’re cleaning up a mess.’ I said, ‘All right.’ So, I’m looking at my clock… and I’m like, ‘There’s 20 laps to go, how many more yellows are there going to be? I just don’t think I’m gonna make it.’- he said, as quoted by on3.com © Todd Kirkland / Getty Images Sport

Denny Hamlin recounted a particular incident during a race wherein he faced an urgent need to utilize restroom facilities. Rather than going into explicit details about the specific bodily function involved, he expressed, in a humorous manner, the discomfort he experienced in his stomach. Upon entering pit road to address the damages to his car, he shared a lighthearted anecdote detailing the challenges he encountered.

"I just closed my eyes and tried to think of something that would make me go. And as soon as I got the first dribble, boom. It was warm, and then it was cold. I never felt what it felt like to pee in my seat. But I kinda liked it. Is that weird?”

Denny Hamlin expressed frustrations with the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin expressed frustration and a sense of bad luck after he encountered three separate incidents on the racetrack during the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hamlin suggested that if one were to play the Powerball, they should pick the number 11, referring to his car number. Although he wanted to enter this season more ambitious than ever and achieve the final goal that he had been waiting for years, Hamlin must admit, he had no luck. However, he is someone who is accustomed to various things in the NASCAR scene, so he is firm in his beliefs and has a clear direction.

He recounted one of the incidents involving cars #22, #17, and himself, where a late block by car #22 resulted in a wreck that affected all three. Hamlin reflected on his consistent misfortune, questioning whether he was generally cursed, and voiced his weariness with situations where he found himself in a promising position only for someone else's mistake to impede his performance.

The NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas will be a chance for him to improve things. Although he is aware of the competition and the quality in NASCAR, Hamlin plans to give his best and potentially achieve a positive result. Denny is a driver who wants to focus on the future and the challenges that await him. He needs to forget races like these as soon as possible. No NASCAR driver likes to have such a day where nothing goes right. All of this is an integral part of the sport, to which a person must adapt.