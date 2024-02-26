Bubba Wallace on the Crucial Lesson for Rajah Caruth

© Sean Gardner / Getty Images Sport

Bubba Wallace and Rajah Caruth have a great relationship, but the recent incident at the end of the Fresh From Florida 250 sparked anger from Caruth's mentor, Bubba Wallace. Caruth caused a wreck, prompting a reaction from Wallace. The popular Wallace grabbed him by the arms and decided to offer him some advice. In an interview with FOX Sports, Wallace emphasized that Caruth is the only person who knows what happened. Bubba revealed that he had advised Rajah to be cautious and patient before the race.



“Yeah he said he got tight. He’s the only one who knows what happened, but it was not the stuff he told me standing on pit road. We finally got that cleared up. But just excited, I think I talked to him before the race and I told him, ‘You gotta be patient. Don’t take any unnecessary risks to start, make sure you’re there for the end. So you can learn, you go through all this training, all this data stuff to look at.'”- Wallace said, as reported by FOX Sports.

Bubba Wallace is saying that it's crucial to finish all the laps in a race and make good use of the training data. He praises Rajah Caruth for doing well initially but points out the difficulty of staying competitive without getting involved in chaos. Wallace mentions that Caruth's mistake was due to excitement, advising him to think about how he could approach similar situations differently in the future. This encourages a thoughtful and strategic approach to racing.

Everyone believes that with time, young Caruth will progress and become an excellent driver. It's already evident how talented he is, and he truly has a bright future ahead of him. Rajah is a person whom many experts praise highly. The fact that he is only 21 years old indicates that there is plenty of room for improvement.

Wallace put an accent many times on the talent of this young driver. Caruth has the opportunity to learn a lot from the more experienced Wallace.

© Chris Graythen / Getty Images Sprot

Rajah Caruth talked about his impressions after the race. Races can bring both positive and negative experiences, and it's crucial to stay calm, focused, and prepared for the upcoming challenges. These are some of the pieces of advice that Bubba Wallace can offer to the 21-year-old driver, and there's no doubt that Bubba has likely shared such guidance with Caruth.

Rajah Caruth explained that the conversation with Bubba Wallace wasn't a big deal; they were just talking about what happened during the race because he hadn't seen the replay yet. Caruth appreciates Wallace's support since the beginning of his racing journey. Having such a mentor is a great thing for the beginning of Caruth's career.



He expressed excitement about being at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he was born, and is looking forward to the race, hoping for a good performance for HendrickCars.com, Spire Motorsports, and Team Chevy, with the added joy of having friends and family present at the event.

Black & Positively Golden Mentors program

McDonald’s and NASCAR partnered for the Black & Positively Golden Mentors program in 2021, with NASCAR veteran Bubba Wallace mentoring 21-year-old racing star Rajah Caruth. Wallace recognized as a 'Golden Mentor,' offered guidance on overcoming adversity and shared industry insights with Caruth, the sole Black driver in auto racing.

Wallace expressed excitement about the opportunity to mentor such a driver back then. Excited about the challenge, Bubba emphasized that he was ready to give his best to help Caruth develop in the right direction. Three years later, it seems that Rajah has progressed significantly as a driver, proving to the world that he has the goal of becoming a star.

“As a McDonald’s racing partner, I couldn’t be more excited about being a Black & Positively Golden mentor,” said Wallace. “Mentorship is important in racing and life, and I’m honored to help elevate young leaders as they pursue their passions and dreams. Golden Mentors is a perfect combination of both and I’m here for it all.”

Caruth, even at the age of 18, expressed excitement about the opportunity to collaborate with Bubba Wallace through the McDonald's program. Even back then, Wallace provided him with some valuable advice that Caruth decided to implement in his life. Bubba highlighted that there are "many people of color" working in the world of NASCAR who don't receive as much attention. Bubba believes it is crucial to give them many more opportunities and tends to see certain things change in the future.

Wallace is known to many as a NASCAR driver who advocates for the rights of black people in general, but also those within the NASCAR community. Bubba wants to see changes in the future.