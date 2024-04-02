Formula 1 owners bought MotoGP: Liberty Media will also control Moto2, Moto3, MotoE

Liberty Media's acquisition of the MotoGP Championship marks one of the most significant steps in the history of motorcycle racing. As a renowned giant in Formula 1, Liberty now enters the world of two-wheeled racing. This acquisition can only have a positive effect on the Moto GP championship because this company brings with it rich experience and, what is most important nowadays, resources.

A multibillion-dollar (allegedly over 4 billion) deal has been struck between Liberty Media and Dorna, the owner of MotoGP's commercial rights. Although financial details have remained largely under wraps, industry insiders speculate that the deal could redefine the economic structure of motorcycle racing.

Huge investments in marketing are expected, and Moto GP will receive a huge financial injection. Could this move bring back the golden age of Moto GP from the late nineties and early 2000s? We don't believe it, but it has huge potential.

By gaining control of Dorn, Liberty Media thus secured a dominant position in the motorcycle racing market, expanding its portfolio beyond Formula 1. This step will diversify their sources of income, but also establish a firm foothold in the fast-growing segment of motorsports.

In recent years, Moto GP has gained in popularity, and we believe that in the coming years, with the help of new owners, it will make a bigger step forward.

© Mirco Lazzari gp / Getty Images

Despite the change in ownership, assurances have been given about the continuity of operations within Dorna.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, the visionary leader behind MotoGP's rise to the very top, retains his position, ensuring stability and continuity in the management of the championship. "This is the perfect next step in the evolution of the Moto GP Championship and we're excited about what it brings to Dorna, the Moto GP paddock and motorcycling fans," said Espeleta, "We're proud of the global sport we've built, and this transaction honors the value of the sport today and its potential for growth.

Liberty has an incredible influence on the development of the sport, and we could not imagine a better partner". With Liberty Media's vast resources and global reach, MotoGP could undergo significant transformations with the aim of improving its commercial appeal, expanding its fan base and securing lucrative broadcast deals.

Global Expansion Strategies

One of the key objectives of the acquisition of Liberty Media is to accelerate the global expansion of MotoGP. Although the championship already enjoys great popularity in Europe and Asia, there is untapped potential in emerging markets across the Americas, Africa and the Middle East.

Through targeted marketing campaigns, strategic partnerships and grassroots initiatives, Liberty Media aims to develop a new generation of MotoGP enthusiasts around the world. By staging races in iconic locations and using digital platforms, the visibility and accessibility of the sport is set to reach unprecedented heights.

In an era of rapid technological advances, MotoGP is at the forefront of innovation. From advanced motorcycles to state-of-the-art racetracks, the sport embraces technology as a catalyst for progress and excellence.

© Prakash Singh / Getty Images

Under the management of Liberty Media, MotoGP could witness further investment in research and development, driving technological innovation that improves rider and bike performance.

We saw from the example of Formula 1 that the whole organization was raised to a higher level, so we believe that it will be the same now. By leveraging Liberty Media's expertise in fan engagement and entertainment, MotoGP can take the viewing experience to new heights.

Whether through interactive digital platforms, immersive live events or exclusive behind-the-scenes access, fans will have unprecedented opportunities to connect with their favorite drivers and teams.

Development of Talents and Diversity

Liberty Media's commitment to developing talent for which it is known could open doors for aspiring drivers from diverse backgrounds.

Through scholarship programs, grassroots initiatives and mentoring opportunities, MotoGP could become a more accessible platform for wannabe riders, regardless of geographic location. In addition to the Moto GP championship, Dorna also controls the lower categories – Moto2, Moto3, MotoE, among others – as well as the World Superbike Championship.

The acquisition of the Moto GP championship is expected to be completed by the end of the year. While the future of MotoGP looks promising under Liberty Media's ownership, it is not without its challenges. From regulatory hurdles to economic uncertainties, things will have to fall into place.

Because of that, time is left until the end of the year because there are many administrative and technical obstacles due to the complexity of this acquisition. No matter how the contract is negotiated, there is certainly a passionate and dedicated fan base within MotoGP. From many loyal fans to casual observers, this acquisition cannot possibly be a failure.