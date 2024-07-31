Yankees Sign Ex-Outfielder Brett Phillips as New Reliever

The Yankees are expected to sign former MLB outfielder Brett Phillips as a pitcher, Jon Heyman of The Post reports. On Tuesday, he signed with the Bronx Bombers after displaying an impressive fastball that reached 97 miles per hour in a semi-pro game on Monday.

Phillips, known for his speed and fielding ability as an outfielder, recently delivered four pitches in which he struck out three batters and allowed no hits and walks. This development left announcers stunned.

Highlights of Brett Phillips K'ing the Side.

Up to 97 mph with a Wicked Breaking Ball.



The Announcers didn't even know if it was THE Brett Phillips. ?



"He looks a lot like the Brett Phillips who played in the Major Leagues...I honestly still don't know if it is." ? pic.twitter.com/YKt9lEfEca — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 30, 2024

According to Romero’s source, the new Yankee will be assigned to their farm system while seeking opportunities within higher levels of professional baseball.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, he was assigned to a Single-A Tampa affiliate.

Phillips' Versatile Skills

Phillips is a 30-year-old outfielder who spent seven years in the majors at five different clubs: the Brewers, Royals, Rays, Orioles, and Angels.

He was a sixth-round pick of the Houston Astros in the 2012 MLB Draft and batted .187/.272/.347 with 31 home runs over 971 plate appearances throughout his career. In addition to being outstanding on both bases and defense, with 39 stolen bases and Out Above Average (OAA) metrics during his career at 37%, this player has demonstrated a strong throwing arm from such positions.

As recorded by Statcast, his throws from the outfield averaged at 91.7 mph - a trait that can serve him well on the mound. Before officially moving over to the pitching side, although they were low-impact situations like these five outings entailed, he finished with an ERA of 15.19.

Among some of those moments that would be remembered for life came in game four of last year’s World Series when Phillip hit a walk-off single for the Rays against the Dodgers. Phillips signed with the White Sox in the previous off-season but was let go by them in May.

At this point, though, New York hopes that Phillips can be a valuable addition to what is currently the ninth-worst pitching staff in MLB by ERA (4.35) and that he will bring youthfulness to their struggling bullpen.