Yankees Target New Trade Prospect as Jazz Chisholm Option Fades

Amidst a choppy season, the New York Yankees’ drive towards being average has never looked worse. Their record peaked in mid-June and has since been in free fall, now teetering on the edge of .500. The MLB trade deadline falls this July 30th, and the Yankees are currently engaged in a desperate scramble to stop themselves from imploding.

Over their last thirty-five games, the team has gone 11-24. They’re sitting 1.5 games behind the Orioles in the American League East after starting out strong with seemingly little concern about taking back first place.

The Yankees have already made one move to try and help their lineup by acquiring outfielder Jazz Chisholm from the Marlins, but that may not be all they do; GM Brian Cashman is still “looking around,” according to NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty.

Yankees Eye Fairbanks Deal

While keeping an eye on potential pitchers to target for trades, it’s also been reported that New York could be interested in Tampa Bay closer Pete Fairbanks. The Newark Star-Ledger’s Randy Miller said there have been “serious talks” between both sides which could lead to some much-needed bullpen support for the Yanks — though Bryan Hoch of MLB.com said that nothing seems close as far as whether or not anything will actually happen with regards to acquiring Fairbanks goes.

Meanwhile, across baseball yesterday afternoon, The Rays beat up Cincinnati 4-0 and then walked off Baltimore later in St. Petersburg. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times noted that reliever Pete Fairbanks was warming up but did not appear in either game indicating he could be ready if need be.

With this new information regarding his fit within Joe Maddon‘s bullpen mix, it would seem like quite an odd time for Tampa Bay to move him elsewhere. According to SNY.tv‘s Andy Martino, some rival evaluators believe that left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly, who has struggled this season with Texas but is under team control through 2023, could be a fit for the Yankees.

However, Martino also reported that while the Yankees have scouts in Texas, they “are not currently active on him,” and that “nothing is brewing”.