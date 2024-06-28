Phillies' Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber Avoid Major Injury, Added to IL

It's been learned that Philadelphia Phillies stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber have been placed on the 10-day IL. Fortunately, though, neither appears to have suffered any severe injury. Tests revealed Bryce Harper has a low-grade hamstring strain.

The injury in and of itself isn't that serious, and he could be back in the lineup as soon as July 9. But the Phillies may want to give Harper an extended break. With him and the All-Star break on July 15-18, they may want to bench him for the rest of the first half.

This would mean missing the home series against the Dodgers from July 9-11 and versus the Oakland Athletics from July 12-14. On the other end, Kyle Schwarber has only a mild groin strain. That is of a lesser degree compared with Harper's injury.

According to Gelb, Schwarber may just have to spend ten days to the minimum on the injured list before he is sent out into the field again. In the interim, the Phillies have recalled Kody Clemens and Johan Rojas to fill the roster spots opened by Harper and Schwarber.

Clemens and Rojas will all get a chance to contribute as the stars recover.

Cautious Recovery Approach

That's why the Phillies rested Harper and Schweizer: they handled it cautiously to ensure their complete recovery for the second half.

So, as long as a team was targeting a longer-term win, such an injury could not be handled lightly and had sufficient, thoughtful care and rest. Right now, Philadelphia is in a competitive position; therefore, the health of key players like Harper and Schwarber makes all the difference in their playoff push.

Both have been crucial to team success this year, so teammates and fans alike will welcome them back to the lineup. The Phillies will monitor both Harper and Schwarber in the coming days. Its medical staff will want to ensure both players recover smoothly and safely.

Phillies Nation hopes that updates about the recovery of their stars are positive and that the process is as short as possible. Going into the All-Star break, the Phillies will keep momentum. It could show that the performance by Clemens and Rojas somehow defined how this critical stretch of a season had gone without Harper and Schwarber.

Stay tuned for more updates on the recovery of Harper and Schwarber and how hard it will roll out on behalf of the Phillies to keep them competitive in the National League.