Derek Jeter Criticizes Hall of Fame Voters Following Snub

In the year 2020, Derek Jeter, having had a highly distinguished career as a shortstop for the New York Yankees, had his big day: induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Only one vote shy of becoming a virtual unanimous first-ballot selection like his teammate Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter fell.

Though missing this unanimous selection, he described himself as at peace' but brought up an important point, accountability in the voting process. In his Hall of Fame induction speech, Jeter mentioned receiving 99.7 percent of the vote, thanking the baseball writers—not all of them, however.

He elaborated on it a few days ago in an interview with Fox News, referring to the kind of accountability he held himself accountable for over his 20-year career. "Good game, bad game, you must stand in front of your locker and address the media.

I did it every single day," he said. Media members should be held to that same accountability standard, Jeter went on to add.

Derek Jeter's Voting Frustration

Though Jeter claims the missing vote doesn't personally faze him himself, it's the barrage of questions that comes because of it that gets on his nerves.

"I don't care that someone didn't vote for me. I don't," he said in explanation, meaning that he feels bombarded by the inquiries. He further said it is time for whomever that mystery voter was to come out and explain why Jeter wasn't selected on their 2020 ballot.

The voter's identity has not been disclosed, and there has been no explanation given for the snub, only raising more questions aimed at Jeter. I believe that the slight should not have any bearing on the illustrious career put together by Jeter.

Leader in five World Series championships, a 14-time All-Star, five Gold Glove Awards, and more than 3,465 hits, his legacy is pretty well spelled out. The Yankees have retired his jersey number 2 in recognition of all he did with that organization and the game of baseball itself.

Especially for Jeter, the advanced call for transparency reflects a broader issue with sports media and the responsibilities held by those within it. His real point, pointedly made, was that those having a pen must reflect the same level of accountability as players.