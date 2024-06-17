Mookie Betts Injury Update, Timeline and Impact for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was removed Sunday from a 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals after getting a pitch to the middle of his back in the seventh inning. The Royals' right-hander Dan Altavilla plunked the Dodgers standout shortstop Betts on the left hand with a 98 mph fastball in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium.

He was removed from the game after being looked at by trainers. The Dodgers announced postgame that X-rays showed a fracture in Betts' left hand. A meeting with hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin is scheduled for Betts on Monday, June 17.

Surgery will not be needed, but the degree of the fracture is not yet known. According to the Baseball Prospectus injury recovery database, a fracture like Betts typically takes two to three months to recover from.

Replacing Betts' Production

Roberts: "Miguel Rojas will be our primary shortstop.

Kike Hernández will play some shortstop, too." He also said Shohei Ohtani will probably bat leadoff in the batting order. Replacing the production of Betts will be difficult. On the year, Betts is hitting .304 with ten home runs along with 40 RBIs.

"It's a big blow. I feel bad for Mookie because he's having an MVP-type season," Roberts said. "Honestly, we've gone through this so much and teams go through this all the time. That's part of baseball. You've got to move forward, and guys know there will be opportunities, and they have to play well." Even without Betts, the Dodgers have a little cushion in the NL West.

Entering Monday, they were sitting quite pretty at 44-29, eight games up on the second-place San Diego Padres in that division. The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants are 8.5 games behind, while the Colorado Rockies are a full 18 games out of first place.

Only the Philadelphia Phillies got more wins than them out of 77 total games, standing at 47-24. The Dodgers are participating in BetMGM Sportsbook at +300 to win the World Series, ahead of the New York Yankees at +450 and Philadelphia at +600.

They're also given top odds to win the National League with a line of +135. In the NL West, the Dodgers sit at an enormous -3000, well in front of the Padres at +3000, Diamondbacks at +3500, and Giants at +5000. The Rockies are currently a massive longshot at +50000.

The Dodgers must be deep and robust enough to stay ahead in the race for playoff seeding while waiting for Betts to recover from his injury.