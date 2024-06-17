Aaron Judge Endorses Juan Soto for MVP Praises Yankees Teammate as Key Player

New York Yankees' star Aaron Judge continues to impress with his batting prowess, hitting a notable solo home run in Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. However, despite his remarkable 26th homer of the season leading the league, the Yankees succumbed to a 9-3 loss, losing the three-game series to their longstanding rivals.

Judge's spectacular performance this season has been a bright spot, but the former MVP is quick to share the spotlight with newcomer Juan Soto, praising the impact he and Anthony Volpe have on the team’s dynamics. Speaking to The New York Post, Judge lauded Soto for his consistent performance.

"Juan’s definitely got my vote based on what he’s done all year, from delivering clutch hits to making great defensive plays. The guy’s always on base for me, making my job a lot easier," Judge said. Since his high-profile transfer from the San Diego Padres, Soto has quickly become an essential component of the Yankees, blending seamlessly with the team’s star-studded lineup.

Despite a brief setback due to a forearm injury that sidelined him during the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the month, Soto's statistics remain impressive.

Judge Praises Soto's Skills

Aaron Judge didn’t hesitate to rank Soto among the elite hitters of the game.

“If he’s not the best hitter in the game, he’s right up there,” Judge commented, emphasizing Soto's fearless approach and remarkable batting skills. “He has incredible bat-to-ball skills and a great eye, unafraid to face a full count, or take it to two strikes, even against pitchers he hasn’t faced before,” he added.

Soto stands with 18 home runs this season, only second to Judge on the Yankees roster and just ahead of Giancarlo Stanton. His performance not only showcases his individual talent but also underscores his critical role in driving the Yankees’ offense forward this season.

As the MLB progresses, all eyes will likely remain on this powerful duo to see if their combined efforts can steer the Yankees back to the top of the standings.