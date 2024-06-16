Rockies Set to Trade All-Star Elias Díaz, Ryan McMahon Off the Market

For teams needing a boost to their catching lineup, take note: an All-Star catcher is available for the right price. Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the struggling Colorado Rockies are set to trade catcher Elias Díaz this season.

Infielder Ryan McMahon, however, is going nowhere, with Nightengale noting that the Rockies have no plans to move him ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. The decision to trade Díaz isn't surprising. He's 33 and in the final season of his contract, so instead of watching him walk in free agency, the Rockies have a chance to pick up some assets.

McMahon, on the other hand, is 29 and signed through the 2027 season, and is considered part of the future core. The Rockies, now 25-45 and last in the National League West, value McMahon as a building block in their rebuild.

One of the few bright spots this season for the Rockies, he has a slash line of .265/.346/.462 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI. Indeed, Nightengale went so far as to say he should be an All-Star this year, which is quite an endorsement of his worth to the club.

Díaz's Stellar Season

Díaz made his first career All-Star Game appearance last season and has kept going this year, batting .303/.352/.439 in 55 games with five homers and 28 RBI. That kind of production from a catcher is more than most teams can count on.

Beyond his offensive contributions, Díaz has also improved defensively this season. He's long been a liability in this area, with a career total of minus-45 defensive runs saved above average. This year, however, he's flipped the script, with a solid plus-two in defensive runs saved through the lens of FanGraphs.

Now, it makes strategic sense for the Rockies to trade Díaz. That way, at least, they are getting value for a guy who otherwise would end up leaving them via free agency. It also makes sense that they hang onto McMahon because he is an integral part of their long-term plans, wherein he still would have more opportunities to help them field another competitive team over the coming years.

With the trade deadline approaching, Díaz's availability will undoubtedly make him a sought-after commodity for teams looking to add some thump to their lineups in making a run at the postseason. The combo of offensive punch with better defense makes him an attractive acquisition for any contender.