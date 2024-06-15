Bagwell Reflects on Abreu's Tenure with Astros

Reflecting on the Houston Astros' acquisition and subsequent release of José Abreu, Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell shared his insights in an exclusive interview with MLB.com. The Astros, fresh off their 2022 World Series triumph, were eager to bolster their lineup and found their target in free-agent first baseman Abreu.

Bagwell, alongside then-bench coach Joe Espada and former assistant GM Bill Firkus, traveled to Miami to secure Abreu's signature, a move praised across the league. However, 19 months later, the Astros have parted ways with Abreu after a disappointing tenure, leaving the club with around $30 million still owed to the former MVP.

Bagwell, now serving as the Astros' senior advisor to ownership and baseball operations, expressed his disappointment over the outcome but commended Abreu's professionalism and efforts. "First, let me say this, José Abreu has been nothing but a class act and a great player throughout his career," Bagwell stated.

"Accepting a [Minor League] assignment was incredibly tough for someone of his caliber. He deserves a lot of credit for handling it with such grace. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out as we had hoped. When we signed him, his 2022 numbers were impressive, both analytically and statistically.

He was the guy to get, but it just didn’t pan out."

Bagwell on Abreu

Abreu, now 37, significantly struggled this season, posting a .362 OPS with two home runs in 35 games. After a stint in the Minor Leagues, he returned on May 27 but continued to falter, hitting .167/.186/.333 with two home runs in 13 games.

Bagwell spent time with Abreu in West Palm Beach, Fla., during his Minor League assignment, working alongside assistant hitting coordinator Rene Rojas to adjust his swing. "He made some adjustments down there," Bagwell explained.

"Rene Rojas worked extensively with him, and I was pleased with what I saw. Unfortunately, when he came back, the improvements weren’t enough for the organization, especially given our urgent need to win now." In April, at the suggestion of hitting coach Alex Cintrón, Bagwell and Abreu spent over an hour at Minute Maid Park discussing hitting strategies.

Bagwell observed Abreu's batting practice and offered advice, aiming to help the veteran slugger regain his form. Despite their efforts, Abreu's performance did not meet the team's needs. "I talked to him frequently since his arrival," Bagwell said.

"It’s a tough decision, but our primary focus is the team. José needed to hit in the middle of the lineup, and it just didn’t work out. We still need to drive in runs to win, and that’s the bottom line." Last season, Abreu finished strong after recovering from a back injury, hitting .250/.325/.558 with eight homers and 31 RBIs from late August through the end of the regular season.

He was instrumental in the playoffs, delivering four home runs and 13 RBIs with a .945 OPS in 11 games. These performances had the Astros optimistic for a full rebound season in 2024. However, a knee injury in Spring Training hindered his preparation, and he struggled to regain his timing.

"He helped us significantly at the end of last year and into the playoffs," Bagwell noted. "He just got behind in Spring Training and never found his rhythm. Despite his efforts, we’re struggling to score runs, and it’s beyond anyone’s control.

José is a great person and has had a remarkable career. It’s unfortunate for both sides that it didn’t work out." Abreu's release marks a challenging chapter for both the player and the Astros, as they look to move forward and address their offensive struggles.