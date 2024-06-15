Brewers' Abner Uribe to Have Knee Surgery

Righty Abner Uribe went on Triple-A Nashville's injured list last week due to what was described only as a knee issue. Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold now tells reporters that Uribe will undergo surgery to repair a right lateral meniscus tear.

The severity of the injury won't be known until the surgeons get in and begin the procedure. Arnold mentioned that the outcome could range from a minor cleanup to a more serious operation that could jeopardize the remainder of Uribe’s season.

This injury only adds to what already has been a tough season for Uribe, who posted a 6.91 ERA in 14 1/3 innings with Milwaukee before being optioned to Triple-A in early May. The most memorable of those came during a scuffle with Jose Siri during a Brewers-Rays brawl on April 30.

Uribe received a six-game suspension, which was reduced to four games on appeal, though it's still pending because it only applies to MLB games, and he's been in the minors since.

Setback in Progress

Going back to Triple-A seemed to help Uribe, who had a 1.04 ERA over 8 2/3 innings and seven appearances at Nashville.

Another call-up to the majors seemed imminent, but this knee injury has now interrupted his progress and potentially stalled his development. Uribe is no stranger to meniscus injuries, having missed almost the entire 2022 season with Double-A Biloxi due to a torn left meniscus.

Uribe rebounded in 2023, pitching well in the minors and very well in his major league debut. The hard-throwing reliever averaged 100.7 mph on his fastball over 30 2/3 innings with Milwaukee last season, posting a 1.76 ERA, a 30.7% strikeout rate, and a 53% grounder rate.

He did, however, have a .239 BABIP, and his 15.7% walk rate reflected ongoing control issues that have been present throughout his career. These problems worsened this season, as his walk rate went up to 18.2% and his strikeout rate down to 21.2%, as evidenced by his bloated 6.91 ERA.

His 4.94 SIERA is better, but it is still an indication of his struggles. This is an unfortunate turn of events for Uribe, who turns 24 later this week. He already has shown much promise at a young age, but injuries have marred his career.

Because the injury occurred in Triple-A, Uribe won't tack any big league service time onto his ledger so long as he remains on the minor league IL, unless the Brewers bring him to the big leagues and place him on the MLB 60day IL to open a 40-man roster spot.