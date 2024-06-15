Kevin Gausman Discusses Blue Jays' Pitching Woes Amid Slump

Kevin Gausman candidly addressed the Toronto Blue Jays' recent struggles after their series-opening loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The game, which ended 3-1 at the Rogers Centre, marked the Blue Jays' sixth defeat in their last 10 outings, pushing them to just half a game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays at the bottom of the standings.

During Friday's matchup, Gausman was on the mound for 5.1 innings, during which he surrendered eight hits and three earned runs while striking out six. Post-game, he emphasized the critical role of pitching in reversing the team's fortunes.

"As much as you try to block it out, the harsh truth is if we don’t pitch well, we’re likely to lose," Gausman stated, as reported by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. "We need to step up our game significantly. It’s not about effort, which we have plenty of, but about execution.

Offensively, we’re underperforming, and as pitchers, we must strive for near perfection." The pressure of high-stakes games in the major leagues is nothing new, Gausman noted, adding, "Every game brings its own pressure.

It doesn’t necessarily add more, but it underscores the reality of our situation." On the opposing side, Guardians starter Logan Allen kept the Blue Jays to a lone run over five innings, while Cleveland's bullpen secured the low-scoring game with flawless relief pitching.

Gausman's Career Milestone

Gausman’s reflections come on the heels of an impressive performance against the Oakland Athletics, where he pitched the first complete-game shutout of his career, leading the Blue Jays to a 7-0 victory.

In that game, the right-hander allowed only five hits and one walk, tallying a season-high 10 strikeouts across 109 pitches. Reflecting on his milestone, Gausman shared, "You don’t see many complete games anymore. Securing my first one a decade into my career makes it all the more memorable." Despite this highlight, Gausman’s season has been challenging.

With a 4.08 ERA over 75 innings in 14 starts, he lags behind last year’s 3.16 ERA. As the season progresses, improving his ERA will be crucial for boosting the Blue Jays' performance in the competitive AL East division.