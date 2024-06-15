Machado Criticized for Lackluster Effort, High Earnings

San Diego Padres standout Manny Machado has found himself in a difficult phase this season. As a pivotal figure for the team, Machado's past contributions are well-acknowledged, but recent challenges have cast a shadow on his current performance.

The third baseman, known for his robust play, is currently grappling with injuries that appear to be affecting his on-field prowess. Machado recently suffered a setback with a right hip flexor strain, sidelining him temporarily.

Although classified as a low-grade injury, it prompted a brief hiatus from playing to ensure a proper recovery. He returned to the lineup shortly thereafter but has adopted a cautious approach to his gameplay, likely to avoid any further damage.

This was evident during a recent game against the Mets, where Machado was seen jogging to first base after hitting a ground ball, a move that has stirred up considerable backlash among fans. Compounding the situation, Machado was noticed blowing a bubble with his gum as he jogged, an act that did not sit well with the audience.

Social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), saw a flurry of reactions. One fan pointedly criticized the star's earnings, remarking, "He makes $48,387 per plate appearance. That’s $48,387 of quality bubble blowing right there!" Others called for tougher managerial decisions, with comments like, "Worthless.

Gone are the days when coaches benched players for being lazy. If his hamstring is compromised don’t play, but the bubble blowing expresses a lack of caring. Bench the prima donna."

Machado's Season Stats

Despite the controversy, statistics still place Machado among the top hitters for the Padres this season.

He ranks fifth in both home runs and RBIs, boasting six home runs and 32 RBIs so far. However, his batting average currently stands at .248 with an on-base percentage of .307, and a slugging percentage that has seen better days.

As the season progresses, Machado has ample opportunity to regain his form and silence his critics. While injuries have hampered his performance, his track record suggests he has the potential to bounce back stronger, provided he can fully recover and adjust his approach to the game.

The Padres will be hoping their key player can overcome this rough patch and contribute significantly as they chase success this season.