Paul Skenes Nears NL ROY Favorite Over Shota Imanaga

We're just over two months into the MLB season, and already, the Rookie of the Year odds have experienced a significant shakeup. This time, it is Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs, who opened the season at +700 to win National League's Rookie of the Year but has catapulted to +115 and sits atop the oddsboard.

He jumped over Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who was once the clear favorite.

Skenes' Impact on ROY

But then there is the other problem - Paul Skenes' meteoric rise moved the needle a lot on the ROY odds.

With the designation the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, expectations for Skenes were presumed to be high. Since getting called up on May 11, the talented righty has made six starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates. In those appearances, Skenes has impressed, going 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA and 46 strikeouts.

Before getting called up, Skenes' NL ROY odds were a long shot at +2500. Now, following such a brilliant performance, he is second on the board at +175. Imanaga, the 30-year-old southpaw, has had a brilliant season with a 6-1 win-loss record, 1.96 ERA, and 72 strikeouts.

Now into the American League, here are the current AL Rookie of the Year odds: Luis Gil, New York Yankees: -160 Mason Miller, Oakland Athletics: +300 Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox: +550 Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles: +650 Wenceel Perez, Detroit Tigers: +1500 Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers: +2000 Joey Loperfido, Houston Astros: +2500

For instance, the great Luis Gil appears to run at an 8-1 record and the fifth-best ERA in the league at 2.04 as of June 13 for the Yankees in his outstanding rookie campaign, while Mason Miller is another surprise package in the race because the Athletics pitch to a 2.40 ERA and has managed to realize 12 out of 13 save opportunities offered.

So far, the race for Rookie of the Year in each league is heating up, and there are many months left in the season, meaning the following odds will fluctuate as these promising rookies continue to make their mark.