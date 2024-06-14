Ohtani Praises Robertson's Precision Against Dodgers Top Lineup

In a thrilling series conclusion, the Texas Rangers clinched a 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers, bolstered by an outstanding performance from veteran pitcher David Robertson. At 39, Robertson proved pivotal in the Rangers' comeback, particularly shining in the final two games of the series.

Facing a lineup that included heavy hitters like Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman, Robertson displayed his veteran savvy. In critical moments on consecutive nights, he managed to strike out these top players with runners on first and third, demonstrating his clutch ability under pressure.

Post-game, Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers' celebrated $700 million star, lauded Robertson's pitching. Speaking through his interpreter, Ohtani praised the pitcher's strategic use of a varied pitch mix which kept the Dodgers' bats at bay.

"His ability to execute side-to-side pitching was precise," Ohtani remarked. "Although not every pitch resulted in a strikeout, his overall management was effective. We hit the ball hard, and sometimes it's just a matter of a couple of inches here and there."

Robertson's Season Highlights

Robertson has appeared in 28 games this season and has posted an ERA of 3.19 to go along with a WHIP of 1.03 and 46 strikeouts.

However highly praised, the Dodgers have been in an offensive drought, and the same was witnessed in Sunday's game against the reigning World Series champions. Rangers fans will hope to see more of the same from Robertson for many more games after this series performance.

Reflecting on the vital role in the series, Robertson said: "It was essential for us to clinch this series. I had to dig deep, and it feels great to secure a win against a team that has had our number for a while." With this series in the win column, they'll square off against the Seattle Mariners in their next three-series game.

Coming off their recent winning streak, the Rangers feel pretty good regarding their ability to continue to win against one of the toughest MLB teams this year, thus far. The momentum and confidence that the team has gathered from that win might just carry them through their next series.