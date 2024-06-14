David Robertson Discusses Dominating Ohtani and Team in Back-to-Back Games

In a thrilling display of resilience and skill, the Texas Rangers secured a landmark 3-1 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, marking their first series win in Los Angeles in nearly a quarter of a century.

The win not only underscored the Rangers' strategic prowess but also spotlighted the veteran pitcher David Robertson’s critical role in reversing the team's fortunes after a challenging start to the series. The series kicked off with the Dodgers' formidable offense overwhelming the Rangers in a lopsided 15-2 defeat.

It appeared the Rangers' pitching rotation might buckle under the pressure of the Dodgers' relentless hitters. However, David Robertson, aged 39, dramatically turned the tide over the final two games, showcasing his veteran guile and precision.

Robertson achieved a rare feat by striking out renowned hitters Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman in the same inning on Wednesday. He replicated this impressive performance in Thursday’s crucial eighth inning, retiring the trio consecutively with runners in scoring positions.

This pivotal moment not only secured the win but also served as a personal triumph for Robertson, who has faced challenges against these hitters in the past.

Robertson's Resilient Comeback

Reflecting on his performance, Robertson candidly shared, “It was just my turn to win a battle against them because they’ve been beating me up so bad”.

Despite the history of tough outings against these batters, particularly Betts who has excelled in previous encounters, Robertson's resilience shone brightly. "Mookie's been hitting lasers off me his whole career. I managed to get him out early on, but then he just flipped the switch and dominated," Robertson added.

The highlight of Robertson's performance came when he faced Ohtani, employing a cutter and knuckle curve sequence that proved decisive, striking out the Japanese superstar swinging for the second consecutive game. Despite his accomplishments, Robertson remained modest, humorously remarking, "It’s fun when it’s over," about the challenge of facing Ohtani.

This victory positions the Rangers second in the AL West, closely trailing the Houston Astros, who have had a tepid start to the season. As the Rangers continue their defense of their World Series title, Robertson's recent exploits will undoubtedly be a cornerstone of their strategy moving forward.