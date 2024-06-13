Cardinals Interested in Former NL Central Rival Pitcher as Deadline Nears

Even as the MLB season moves toward the July 30 trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals continue their search for additional veteran starting pitchers. Prospect capital is thin for the Cardinals, who operate as an aggressive team in the week ahead.

They will probably get a less-heralded name as opposed to a top-tier candidate for trade. Another exciting name could be Washington Nationals right-handed pitcher Tyler Williams. The Athletic's Jim Bowden reports that Williams is now one of the potential trade targets for the Cardinals should they decide to venture into the market before the deadline.

Williams got off to a nice innings start this season, recording a 5-0 record with a 2.22 ERA, 47-to-16 strikeout-to-walks, and .221 average against, 1.08 WHIP in 56 2/3 innings pitched for the Nationals. That's led by a 32-year-old righty who's pitched to remarkable consistency and could be the type of free agent that'll bring some stability to general manager Michael Girsch.

Cardinals Target Williams

From there, he spent a cup of coffee with the Chicago Cubs in 2021 before catching on with the New York Mets and, finally, finding his way to the Nationals. Over his nine-year career, Williams has been a see-saw type of pitcher.

He has a career record of 49-54 with a 4.34 ERA, a 748-300 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a .268 batting average against, and a 1.37 WHIP. Through all his ups and downs, Williams is very much in the midst of his career year, one thing that should particularly appeal to squads in the market for some mound help.

His approach to potential free agency only makes the situation all the juicier; perhaps, with his value so high, Washington might decide to shop him at the deadline. Given the history of good seasons and then the bad ones, however, it might not cost the Cardinals all that much.

The current form, in that case, would drive the price up. Williams is something of a get and, therefore precisely the kind of pitcher a team like St. Louis needs to acquire in its present state of low, healthy arms but not a lot of marquee prospect talent.

With the trade deadline a week away, the Cardinals would likely be scoping out Williams. Whether or not his presence makes a big difference to St. Louis, it adds veteran leadership to their club in sizzling the NL Central race.

Stay tuned between now and July 30 as the Cardinals work hard to acquire Tyler Williams, one of the more intriguing events that will take place in MLB this trade season.