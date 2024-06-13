MLB Injury Update: Triston Casas, Eduardo Rodriguez, and More Recovering

There are quite a few ailing stars around the MLB, each getting a little closer to a return with every passing day. Some superstars and other impactful players have been there for a while, unable to help their teams-but, the days of an IL status are growing short for many.

Here is the latest around the baseball world. This has been the star of Boston Red Sox Triston Casas' slow path to recovery. Lingering pain somewhat made it hard for him to get much work in. But by June 13, he can take some swings and do tee work as he tries to get back to the roster.

The Red Sox, however, do not expect him to be back until July. Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke returned from the 60-day IL and has been sidelined since April. He was placed there with a broken hand. In exchange, the team optioned two players down to AAA.

His return boosts the Rangers' pitching staff that has faced all sorts of injuries this season. His presence on the mound will be crucial as the team tries to improve its standings. The Baltimore Orioles are awaiting the results of an MRI on Danny Coulombe.

The team's bullpen has been knocked around by injuries throughout the season already, so any return for Coulombe would be pivotal. The pitcher himself is optimistic that he will be able to avoid a long IL stint and get back to action as soon as possible.

There's not much better news the Orioles' bullpen will get than opting for such optimism propounded by Coulombe.

Rodriguez's Return Progress

Eduardo Rodriguez hasn't thrown a regular-season pitch since signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB offseason.

He is working his way back to the majors, albeit slowly. Rodriguez recently resumed throwing in his program and is going through testing after progressing to throwing 105 feet. The lefty is highly anticipated to return, as his presence for the Diamondbacks could make a giant impact on their season.

Another pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miguel Castro, is also fighting his way back to the big leagues. He had a 21-pitch 'pen on Tuesday, and by all accounts, it went very well. Like Hernandez, he has been out since April and will likely need a few rehab starts before returning to the roster.

Castro will throw another 'pen on Friday, part of the road to recovery. These players are guys teams are sitting and waiting to return to full force as they make progressive recoveries. The MLB season is in full gear, and the stars that turn their franchises around will need to be fully back to do so.