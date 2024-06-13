Walker Buehler on Facing Ex-Teammate Corey Seager: 'It Sucks That He’s My Buddy'

In a dramatic reunion at Dodger Stadium, Corey Seager turned hero for the Texas Rangers, propelling them to a narrow 3-2 victory over his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Wednesday. Seager, sidelined by a hamstring injury and absent from the last four games, including the series opener, marked his return with a pivotal three-run homer.

The standout moment arrived during the fifth inning when Seager faced off against Walker Buehler, his former teammate, smashing a decisive three-run homer to secure a 3-1 lead for the Rangers. Buehler, who has struggled since his return from a prolonged injury this season, expressed mixed emotions about the encounter.

"Corey is one of the best hitters in the league; it is what it is," he remarked. “It’s tough that he’s my buddy and he clipped me, but that’s baseball. His prowess justifies his massive contract; he’s truly one of the game's elite." This sentiment underscores the high stakes of the match, Seager’s first regular-season game at his old haunt since joining the Rangers on a lucrative 10-year, $325 million deal in 2021.

The former Dodger, who contributed significantly to the team's 2020 World Series triumph, has evidently transitioned seamlessly, albeit amid the complex emotions of facing past allies.

Seager's Controversial Return

Seager’s appearance was not without controversy; the initial cheers that heralded his first plate appearance swiftly morphed into boos following his home run.

Reflecting on the crowd's reaction, Seager stated, "I guess it comes with the territory, so I understand it. I don’t blame them." The game culminated dramatically as the Dodgers' Andy Pages was tagged out in a last-ditch effort to even the score, allowing the Rangers to level the series with one game remaining.

As both teams prepare for Thursday’s decisive matchup, the spotlight remains fixed on Seager, whose storied return adds a poignant chapter to his already illustrious career.