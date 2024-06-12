Dodgers Obtain Cavan Biggio from the Blue Jays for Braydon Fisher

This Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced they had acquired infielder Cavan Biggio from the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays got a minor league right-handed pitcher in Fisher in return for Biggio. Biggio, 29, was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on June 7 after playing 44 games this season.

Through 18 at-bats in his time, he produced a .200 batting average with four doubles, two homers, and nine RBIs. Through six seasons with Toronto, Biggio has a .227/.343/.382 career slash line, with 77 doubles, four triples, 48 home runs, and 176 RBIs in 490 games.

Drafted by the Blue Jays in the fifth round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft from Notre Dame University Biggio, he has been a versatile player for the team.

Dodgers Trade Analysis

This season, for example, Biggio has played 49 games at second base, 27 in right field, 20 at first base, 13 at third, eight as a DH, and even one at shortstop defensive flexibility that adds depth and strategic options for the Dodgers.

Along with other big names like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, Biggio's career took off in Toronto, thus buoying expectations among Blue Jays fans - expectations perhaps driven somewhat by his pedigree as the son of MLB Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.

Indeed, his leaving was an emotional moment for the entire Blue Jays family, where he earned much respect and admiration. Braydon Fisher, 23, heads to Toronto with a mixed record in Double-A Tulsa this season, having put up a 2-1 record with a 5.86 ERA across 15 games with 30 strikeouts in 19 innings while allowing 15 walks and a .264 batting average against.

Fisher has spent five seasons in the Dodgers system, collecting an 18-14 record with a 4.53 ERA in 228.2 innings over 134 games and 12 starts. Drafted by Los Angeles in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft from Clear Falls High School, 21-year-old Fisher is, developmentally speaking, still a young player and plenty of room to grow.

This movie tells one how far the Dodgers are willing to travel to spruce things up in today's climate of Major League Baseball. The addition of Biggio will give the Dodgers a better and deeper presence in many, many ways that will bode well for their season run.

On the other side, the Blue Jays add Fisher, a promising young arm to add to the pitching core. As the season progresses, everyone's eyes will be fixed on these alterations concerning how they deflect their races and positions.

The Dodgers make intelligent moves that help them advance in the race. Restructuring, the Blue Jays try to build upon rising talent like Fisher to most of their newfound skill.