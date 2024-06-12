Fan Tasered After Field Invasion, Backflip at Reds-Guardians Game

In a dramatic turn of events at the Great American Ball Park on Tuesday night, a fan sprinted onto the field during the 9th inning of the Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians game, performing a backflip in front of a police officer before being subdued with a Taser.

The incident, captured by numerous spectators, led to the identification of the fan as 19-year-old William Hendon from Cleves. According to criminal complaints filed in Hamilton Municipal Court, Hendon faces charges of obstructing official business, a misdemeanour, and felony criminal trespass.

His court arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. Hendon, clad in a throwback Johnny Bench jersey, made his way into the outfield, catching the attention of both the crowd and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman.

Witnesses reported that Hendon appeared to exchange words with Freeman before executing an impressive backflip in the officer’s presence. The officer then pursued Hendon, deploying a Taser that caused the fan to collapse to the ground.

Security Tightened Up

The unexpected field invasion added a layer of tension to an already intense game. Security swiftly responded, and Hendon was taken into custody. The Reds and Guardians have yet to release official statements regarding the incident.

Still, it is expected that stadium security protocols will be reviewed to prevent similar disruptions in the future. Field invasions are not only disruptive but also pose significant safety risks for players, fans, and staff.

The use of a Taser in this situation underscores the seriousness with which authorities treat such breaches of security. Fans are reminded that running onto the field is a criminal offense, carrying potential legal consequences, including fines and imprisonment.

As the Reds and Guardians continue their series, the focus will hopefully return to the game itself. Meanwhile, Hendon’s actions serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and sometimes dangerous behavior that can occur during major sporting events. The incident highlights the need for vigilant security measures to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees.