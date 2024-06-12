Yankees vs. Royals: June 12, 2024 Game 3 Predictions & Odds

The New York Yankees come with new zeal when taking on the Kansas City Royals for Game 3 inside Kauffman Stadium after disposing of the opposition with a 10-1 score. The victory meant this playoff series is now even, and so, for many, it will undoubtedly be a play that goes into the history books.

The Yankees brought everything to the plate, ideally matched up to allow the offense to give strength and depth with double-digit scoring, those deficiencies hidden for Royals pitching. Up next: The Royals fell to 39-29 in the AL Central, in direct relation to an inability to slow down New York's offense.

Marcus Stroman was good for New York as he turned his night over with over five scoreless innings. Still, Kansas City's Brady Singer, on the other hand, was tagged for six earned runs in a callous point all night long against the big, bad Bronx Bombers.

On tap for that next match-up is the fresh right-hander rookie Cody Poteet. On his previous turn, against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Poteet threw an impressive 4.2 innings of work post-zero. He comes into the ballgame with a 1.72 ERA and 0.96 WHIP, looking promising in his early career—one that has seen him fan 11 times across a total of 15.2 innings and post a 2-0 record.

For the Royales, on the opposite side, they will turn to Daniel Altavilla, who has thrown only one inning this year but will need to draw upon his career 4.00 ERA and 1.31 WHIP to hold off the bulldogging bat of the Yankees.

Yankees Game 3 Outlook

New York Yankees. June 12, 2024, 8:10 PM EDT. Bally Sports Kansas City with Amazon Prime Video and then Fubo TV for online streaming. A significant contributing factor to their status as favorites is also the excellent work Cody Poteet has done combined with the Yankees' very potent offensive lineup that features stars such as Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Anthony Volpe.

All three players out of this trio have combined to score 20 runs over the last set of three games, and more of that same play will push the Royals into some significant trouble. That probable defense pattern aside, there is no doubt Altavilla poses a mammoth task against the Yankees.

The Royals are sure to need an offensive performance to upstage the Yankees, who come into the series with a pretty reliable bullpen. The odds are clearly in favor of New York taking this series. The Yankees, boasting the second-highest home run tally in the league at 101 and a leading 48-21 record, show no signs of slowing down.

Given the momentum and statistical edge, the prediction leans towards a Yankees victory, covering the spread. Yankees to win, covering the 1.5 spread at odds of (-160). This critical matchup is pivotal for both teams as they vie for dominance in their respective divisions.

For fans and bettors alike, Game 3 promises to be a captivating event, filled with strategic plays and standout performances.