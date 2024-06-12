Yankees Star Outraged Over Bench Decision

In a season where the Yankees have mostly sparkled, first baseman Anthony Rizzo emerges as the surprising weak link, struggling significantly at the plate. With a batting average of just .224 and a slugging percentage of .339, Rizzo's performance this season is a far cry from expectations.

June has been particularly tough, with a paltry .035 batting average and no home runs since May 10. Recognizing the slump, Yankees manager Aaron Boone opted to bench Rizzo in recent games. Rizzo, seasoned in the highs and lows of baseball, remains hopeful despite his current struggles.

"This is a part of the game I've faced every season," Rizzo shared with the Daily News. "It feels intense right now, but it's about staying the course. Baseball is a game of ups and downs, and it's about riding out the lows." His philosophical outlook suggests a player well-versed in the mental battles of professional sports.

Rizzo's Lingering Struggles

The downturn in Rizzo's stats might not just be a blip. Following a collision in 2023 that resulted in a concussion, his performance saw a notable decline. Last year, Rizzo concluded the season with a .244 batting average and only 12 home runs, marking his worst statistical year.

Despite this, Rizzo insists that he has moved past these issues and that his current slump is purely mechanical. As Rizzo approaches his 35th birthday in August, questions arise about his longevity in the game. The Yankees are reportedly exploring options to strengthen their first base position, possibly considering a trade as the deadline approaches.

Jim Bowden, former GM and current writer for The Athletic, notes, "The Yankees are closely monitoring their infield's right side. If Rizzo and second baseman Gleyber Torres don't step up their game, we might see new faces by the end of July." Boone remains optimistic about Rizzo's recovery, acknowledging the difficulty of making immediate adjustments in baseball.

"It’s a process," Boone stated. "Anthony is working through it, and we're seeing small improvements. It’s about accumulating those little gains that eventually lead to bigger successes." For Rizzo and the Yankees, the coming weeks are crucial.

The team’s management and fans alike hope for a turnaround that could reignite Rizzo's bat and help maintain their solid season trajectory. As the trade deadline looms, all eyes will be on Rizzo's performance and the Yankees' strategic moves.