Yankees vs. Royals: Game 2 Preview and Predictions – MLB, June 11, 2024

After rebounding from a narrow 2-1 series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aaron Boone’s New York Yankees commenced their latest series against the Kansas City Royals with a confident 4-2 victory on Monday night. With the triumphant return of Juan Soto from forearm inflammation, the Yankees are looking to capitalize on their momentum in Game 2 of this engaging MLB matchup.

The 47-21 league-leading Yankees dominated the game, showing their first-game superiority. With a now-healthy Soto, their powerful lineup created a mix of strategy and skill that the Royals worked hard to counter. The other side of the coin has the Kansas City Royals 39-28, second in the AL Central, aiming for a revenge game.

Kansas City has played decent baseball this year, but many of their struggles have come at the hands of a New York Offense.

Pitching Matchup Highlights

Tuesday's matchup will be good to watch, and it promises to get even hotter.

A 5-2 record, ushering in a decent ERA of 3.04 through 13 appearances into the season, and already bagging an impressive count of 57 Ks-trailing Yankees righty Marcus Stroman joins the party. The opposite number from the Royals, Brady Singer, will not make things easier for him.

The 27-year-old has made 12 starts with a record of 4-2, an ERA of 2.76, and has fanned 66 as he is central to the Royals' quest to even the series. First pitch is set for 8:10 pm EDT. The game will air on Bally Sports but can also be streamed via FuboTV.

The Yankees get through the streak tonight as well, and a betting line of -1.5 is given at -145. It's not a surprise, as one on this mighty Yankees roster full of Aaron Judge, Alex Verdugo, and Anthony Volpe surely would not forget Juan Soto.

But with leading Royals names like Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, and Vinnie Pasquantino all in great form this season, they can put up a palpable resistance. Expect the New York Yankees to keep up their steep pace and outclass the Royals, as has been tradition by a whisker, continuing to set the bar in the AL East.

This golden competition between the two belted top-class teams would herald more than individual skills; it would test strategic acumen on both manager fringes. As this series progresses, therefore, their fans can only expect high-in-draggle performances from both camps that may hog the equilibria once the season levels up.