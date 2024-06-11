Yankees Pitchers Adopt Unique Clubhouse Habit

In an unexpected twist within the New York Yankees' clubhouse, a peculiar new habit has emerged among the pitchers—scented candles. As they dominate the American League with a remarkable 2.85 ERA, this aromatic practice might be more than just about ambience.

According to Stephanie Apstein of SI.com, the tradition began with Marcus Stroman, a pitcher known for his meticulous routines. At home, Stroman found tranquility in the flickering lights and soothing scents of candles and decided to replicate this serene environment at the stadium.

His initiative sparked a trend among the rotation, leading to as many as six candles being lit simultaneously in the clubhouse. This new ritual seems to correlate with the team's success. The candles not only enhance the atmosphere but also appear to keep the pitchers relaxed and focused.

Clarke Schmidt, another pitcher in the rotation, noted the pleasant change in the clubhouse ambience. "We started doing them in the lockers, and it started smelling great,” Schmidt told SI.com. “So we’re like, ‘We’re doing this every day.'

"

Candles Elevate Team Spirit

The enthusiasm didn’t stop with Stroman and Schmidt. Nestor Cortes took it a step further by gifting custom-engraved candles to each of his fellow starters. Furthermore, Schmidt’s mother, who runs a boutique near Atlanta, supplied a variety of scents, contributing to the team's burgeoning collection.

The candle craze has even spread beyond the mound. Shortstop Anthony Volpe has also caught on, requesting a candle for his locker, signaling a team-wide adoption of this fragrant trend. The pitchers pride themselves on their newfound expertise in aromatherapy, confidently making their selections without external advice.

As the Yankees continue their impressive run this season, with a record of 46-21 and Gerrit Cole poised to return, the team embraces these unconventional methods. Whether it’s the calming effect of lavender or the invigorating scent of citrus, the Yankees’ embrace of scented candles is a testament to their innovative spirit and camaraderie, proving that sometimes, success can come from the most unexpected places.