Boone Praises Yankees Fans for Soto & Grisham Chants

The New York Yankees clinched a dramatic victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers, escaping a potential series sweep with a significant win in Sunday's series finale. The spotlight shone brightly on Trent Grisham, whose outstanding performance fueled the Yankee Stadium atmosphere, turning fan chants from restless to celebratory.

So, the Yankees acquired a two-time Gold Glove winner, Trent Grisham, in a high-profile transaction with Juan Soto. With Soto out of commission for a third straight game, Grisham wanted to replace his shoes between them. His presence was immediately felt, certainly in a pivotal moment in the sixth.

As Grisham stepped up to bat, the chants of "We want Soto" floated throughout the park in a nod to the star not present. But then Grisham would shift the narrative on its ear, launching a three-run homer off Tyler Glasnow en route to what would propel the Yankees into the lead.

The tenor of what the crowd sat in was tangible. When Grisham stepped up for his next at-bat, the chants morphed supportive now as "We want Grisham." Yankees manager Aaron Boone later said he appreciated playing in such an electric game atmosphere, adding the energy from the fans adds to the recipe of what's being cooked up on this night.

"It's a great environment to play in," said Boone. "You had two top teams, an excellent series, and tonight's game was no exception."

Judge's Mixed Reactions

While Boone appreciated the fans' spirited reactions, Yankees captain Aaron Judge expressed mixed feelings.

Initially displeased with the chants during Grisham's plate appearance, Judge acknowledged the outfielder's critical response. "Grish is an exceptional player, and he proved it tonight in a crucial moment. It wasn't ideal, but he certainly made his point with that homer," Judge shared with MLB.com.

Later in the game, Judge continued his stellar performance, adding a solo home run in the eighth inning, which extended his lead as the major leagues' home run leader for the season with 24 homers. Reflecting on Grisham's decisive three-run homer, Judge shared his excitement: "It was just special.

Me and Dugey [Alex Verdugo] were just screaming and yelling as we rounded the bases." Despite Soto's absence, Grisham's heroics not only secured a win but also presented Boone with potential considerations for the Yankees' future lineup strategies.

As Soto recovers, Grisham's ability to rise to the occasion underlines his value to the team, ensuring that the Yankees' offensive capabilities remain robust and dynamic.