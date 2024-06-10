NL Central Team Eyes Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr., Sources Say

In the midst of a challenging 2024 season, Toronto Blue Jays' star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has fallen short of expectations. Despite his underperformance, interest in the All-Star slugger remains high among several teams, should Toronto decide against a contract extension.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Chicago Cubs are leading the charge, with internal discussions about a potential trade for Guerrero before the deadline intensifying. Sources close to the situation say the Cubs are interested in Guerrero because they lack a power hitter in their lineup right now, and he becomes that immediately.

Guerrero becomes a valuable asset, considering he is still under team control for at least the next few years. With a 32-34 record, the Cubs are now in third in the NL Central and believe Guerrero could be a massive piece in turning around their season.

Guerrero's potential availability comes when the Blue Jays have been losing their grip in the AL East, where they are now placed fourth with a 32-33 record. Their struggle for a wild card berth has been stymied by inconsistency and underperformance.

So, if the season does not take a positive turn in the home stretch, expect this team to probably stir things up by dealing with high-value players such as Guerrero and Bo Bichette, who will enter the 2025 season as free agents.

Guerrero's Stellar 2021 Season

And Guerrero's track record speaks volumes. The season of 2021 was fabulous for the player, as he gave quite a fantastic presentation to the league while belting 47 home runs, 111 RBIs, and hitting for a .311 batting average, with a 167 OPS+.

Those are pretty remarkable numbers that saw him finish as a runner-up MVP selection, get his first All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger Award. The years that followed have seen a slight drop in form, but still, he continued with the accolades, including a Gold Glove in 2022.

Finally, according to MLB.com, Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer has publicly admitted that his club has been remiss in the power game. Adding Guerrero would restore the firepower the Cubs lack, which could help to resurrect the Cubs' offensive capabilities.

The Toronto Blue Jays recently beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4 in a game they want to use as a base for their late-season push for postseason play. What a player in question, like Guerrero, actually stands for, the long and short of it, may go deeper in consequence than merely in the standings.