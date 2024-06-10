Former UF Pitcher Hurston Waldrep Called Up to MLB

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Almost a year to the day since he played a pivotal role in Florida's run to the 2023 College World Series championship game, former UF right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep is ready to make his Major League Baseball debut.

This Sunday, Waldrep will take the mound for the Atlanta Braves to square off against the Washington Nationals. His quick rise through the ranks of Atlanta's farm system has been truly remarkable. Drafted 24th overall in this year's first round, Waldrep wasted no time showing that he belonged as a professional.

In his half-season of professional baseball, he jumped from Single-A to Triple-A, working an excellent 1.53 ERA over 29 1/3 innings. The 2024 season saw Waldrep start with Double-A Mississippi, for whom he took the ball nine times before earning a promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett, where he made one start.

In those games, he's collected 55 1/3 innings of work and posted a very decent 3.09 ERA while at both levels. He's posted a 1.36 WHIP and an excellent 9.6 strikeout-per-nine ratio, indicative of quality pitching on the bump this season.

College Career Highlights

Waldrep was just as prominent in college. He helped guide the Gators to the 2023 College World Series Finals, in which they were narrowly defeated, and to win the SEC Title. In total, he registered Second Team All-America honors by D1Baseball.

Waldrep set a UF program record over his career for strikeouts per nine innings at 13.8. In 19 starts, comprising 101 2/3 innings, he went 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA. He held the opposition to a .228 average, and he had 156 strikeouts, the second most in team history in a single season.

As Waldrep readies for his MLB debut, the fanfare is enormous. His stellar collegiate career and rapid progression in the minor leagues bode very well for his future at the significant league level. Waldrep will set up an exciting start to his baseball legacy in the first of the three games as he takes on Wallace and the Nationals.