Juan Soto Injury Progress: Likely to Play Against Dodgers, Says Manager Aaron Boone

Juan Soto, the New York Yankees' celebrated outfielder, has been notably absent from the lineup in the recent two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where the Yankees suffered a heavy 11-3 defeat. Having exited Thursday’s match due to discomfort in his forearm, Soto underwent diagnostic procedures revealing inflammation in his left forearm.

Despite this setback, the prognosis suggests a promising, albeit brief, recovery period. Manager Aaron Boone shared optimistic updates regarding Soto’s condition, hinting at a potential quick return to the diamond. "Probably, yeah—I mean, we'll see.

Today he felt really good, noticeably better," Boone stated in a recent interview. He emphasized the cautious approach taken yesterday, ensuring Soto refrained from any strenuous baseball activities to aid in his recovery. "He went through his normal prep routine today and it went pretty well.

So, we'll see what tomorrow brings," Boone added. The decision to keep Soto off the injured list reflects a strategic choice, focusing on his swift return to full health rather than a prolonged benching. In Soto’s absence, the Yankees adjusted their field setup: Trent Grisham stepped in as center fielder, Aaron Judge took right field, and Alex Verdugo covered left field.

Soto's Stellar Season

Acquired from the San Diego Padres in a high-profile trade in December 2023, Soto has since signed a one-year contract with the Yankees worth $31 million. His performance this season has been impressive, boasting a .318 batting average with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs across 64 games.

Soto's previous instances of missed games were back in August 2022 due to back tightness. Reflecting on his current downtime, Boone noted Soto’s awareness of the bigger picture. "There’s a part of it that’s killing him, not being in the game, especially a series this intense.

But he understands the importance of overcoming this inflammation so we can move forward at full strength," Boone remarked. With the Yankees currently leading the AL East with a record of 45 wins and 21 losses, all eyes are on tomorrow’s face-off against the Dodgers, where Soto’s participation remains a hopeful yet uncertain prospect.