Jon Orlando Criticizes MLB's 'Woke' Stance, Compares to UFC Over Trevor Bauer's Exile

The ongoing exclusion of former Dodgers star Trevor Bauer from Major League Baseball continues to stir controversy, with questions arising daily about the rationale behind his continued exile. Despite a clear record, Bauer and his supporters are vocal about his absence from the big leagues, questioning the league's decision amidst a severe pitching shortage.

Recently, Bauer highlighted his prowess by setting a new record in the Mexican League for consecutive strikeouts, a feat that reignited questions about his absence from MLB. In response to his achievements, fans expressed their bafflement and frustration.

One fan's comment stood out: "Why aren’t you in the major leagues?!? Seriously wtf. Are you campaigning hard enough? Time for a new agent?" This reflects a growing sentiment among the baseball community about Bauer's situation.

Adding fuel to the fire, podcaster Jon Orlando responded to this fan's comment by criticizing the MLB's stance. Orlando labeled the MLB as 'woke', contrasting it with organizations like the UFC, which he perceives as less influenced by external pressures.

"MLB is woke like all the other sports organizations unlike the UFC," Orlando stated on his show, Junkeez, backing Bauer’s plight and challenging the league's decision-making.

Bauer's Historic Suspension

This is not the first instance where the league's decision to sideline the 2020 Cy Young Winner has been under scrutiny.

Bauer, who faced assault allegations in 2021, was never charged. Nevertheless, he received a 324-game suspension in 2022, later reduced to 194 games. This significant suspension has been the largest non-lifetime ban in MLB history.

Amidst the current season's pitching crunch, Bauer himself has questioned the reluctance of MLB teams to sign him. "There’s not a single MLB team out there that has 3 starters better than me, let alone 5. And I’m as cheap or cheaper than any of them since I’m willing to play for the minimum," Bauer asserted.

Despite broad support from players, coaches, fans, and even general managers, Bauer claims that team owners are consistently advised against signing him, a situation that he finds perplexing and suggestive of broader influences at play.

As the season progresses with many teams feeling the absence of their star pitchers due to injuries, Bauer remains hopeful for an MLB comeback. Nonetheless, his situation underscores the complex interplay of performance, opportunity, and organizational politics within professional sports.