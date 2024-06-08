Mets Senga Out Until After All-Star Break

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga will hope that doesn't include a chance to play before the All-Star break, with manager Carlos Mendoza to throw him from the mound. "That's probably fair to say," responded Mendoza when the timeline was asked.

The Mets now make their MLB debut in London, facing the Philadelphia Phillies to play two games there. Senga, a 31-year-old right-hander playing in the Pacific League, has been injured for a capsule strain in his pitching shoulder.

Progress is being made, as he has started long-tossing again. "Hopefully, he can start throwing bullpens at some point at the beginning of next week," Mendoza said, pointing toward a positive step in the right direction for Senga's recovery process.

Senga did a lots last season in his first year in Major League Baseball.

Senga's Stellar Impact

In the 166 and a third innings pitched, Senga compiled an average record of 12 wins and seven losses for an awe-inspiring record of 2.98 ERA in those 29 games started for the Mets.

He recorded 202 strikeouts; hence, he was awarded a position in the National League All-Star Team. About the NL Rookie of the Year, he was the runner-up, while in the Cy Young Award voting, he ranked seventh. I'm sure the Mets will miss Senga on the mound as they trail through the first half of the season.

He contributed last year, too, which kept them firm in previous season's competition. The team looks to see him back after the All-Star break, fully rehabilitated and in his best form. With the possibility of the continuation of Senga in a Mets uniform, looking toward the second half, they hope to add his strength to their rotation as he returns right over the horizon.

Fans and teammates are aching for Senga to add his bit to the action and light up his known reputation for delivering high-caliber performances. Keep watching for updates on Senga's and other Mets' news as the season progresses.