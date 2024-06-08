Francisco Lindor Enjoys City Charms Before London Series Opener

As excitement builds for the London Series, New York Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor has been spotted soaking up the local scenery in England's vibrant capital. On Friday, Lindor took to Instagram to share a snapshot of his London adventures, featuring him alongside one of the city's iconic red buses.

The charming post was aptly captioned: "Cheerio from London!" The image, a delightful nod to British culture, has captured the attention of fans worldwide. The Mets are entering this international showdown on a high note, having recently completed a sweep against the Washington Nationals, largely thanks to robust offensive contributions from key players like Lindor.

Meanwhile, their opponents, the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies, are coming off a victorious series against the Milwaukee Brewers, boasting an impressive record of 44-19. The MLB London Series, initiated in 2019, marks a significant outreach effort by Major League Baseball to engage international audiences by hosting select regular-season games in London.

The inaugural 2019 series saw the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox face off, with the Yankees securing wins in both spirited games, 17-13 and 12-8. Although plans for the 2020 series were disrupted by the pandemic, the event made a triumphant return in June 2023, featuring the St.

Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, with each team taking home a win.

2024 London Series Showdown

Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced that the 2024 edition will feature the Mets and Phillies clashing at the London Stadium, the current home of Premier League soccer club West Ham United.

The Mets, despite their struggling start to the season with a 27-35 record, are hopeful that star players like Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo will ignite their offense in this critical series. Francisco Lindor, in particular, has been a standout performer, leading the Mets with 31 RBIs and 59 hits, including 10 home runs — just four shy of team leader Pete Alonso.

With a batting average of .235 and an OPS of .713, Lindor is demonstrating renewed vigor at the plate, exhibiting keen pitch reading and disciplined batting as the series approaches. The first game of this eagerly awaited London Series between the Mets and Phillies is set to commence this Saturday, promising to be a highlight for MLB fans around the globe.