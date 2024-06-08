Aaron Boone on Rizzo's Tough Pitches, Backs Gleyber Torres

Following a nail-biting 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in extra innings, the New York Yankees, led by manager Aaron Boone, are reflecting on a game full of missed opportunities and stellar pitching. In a thrilling matchup at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, the Yankees struggled to capitalize offensively, managing only a single run against a formidable Dodgers pitching lineup.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Yankees' first baseman Anthony Rizzo faced scrutiny for his performance at the plate, which culminated in a crucial flyout that sealed the team’s fate. Speaking with Yes Network, Boone expressed his perspective on Rizzo's recent struggles, attributing them to the challenging pitches he faced throughout the game.

"They pitched him quite tough tonight, varying their approach with a lot of secondary stuff. He just needs to get on time a bit more to really take off," Boone explained, indicating his confidence in Rizzo's ability to overcome his slump.

The game also spotlighted an uncharacteristic defensive error by second baseman Gleyber Torres, who mishandled a routine flyball from Kiké Hernandez in the third inning. Despite this setback, Boone was quick to defend Torres, highlighting his overall defensive improvements.

"He’s as good as anyone we’ve had at catching pop-ups. It’s easy to overreact based on one play, but if you look at the past month, Gleyber has actually played very solid defense," Boone stated, emphasizing the need to consider his player's performance in a broader context.

Yamamoto's Commanding Performance

Further into the postgame discussion, Boone praised the pitching efforts of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, acknowledging his pivotal role in the Dodgers' victory. "Yamamoto was throwing hard and commanded the game well, making it tough for us tonight," Boone remarked, appreciative of the high-quality pitching from both teams.

The Yankees' manager also commended Cody Poteet for his execution on the mound and shared his thoughts on Juan Soto's presence in the game, noting that Soto was simply "feeling the moment" despite not hitting. Despite the tough loss, the Yankees maintain a strong season record, leading the American League with 45 wins and 20 losses.

As they look ahead, Boone’s support and strategic insights aim to bolster the team's morale and refine their play, ensuring they remain contenders as the season progresses.