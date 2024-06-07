Dodgers vs Yankees: Game 1 Preview & Prediction - June 7, 2024

Coming off a tough 2-1 series defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face another powerhouse, the New York Yankees, in a three-game stint starting on June 7, 2024. The Dodgers, who recently suffered back-to-back losses against the Pirates, managed to salvage their week with a hard-fought 11-7 victory in Thursday's series finale.

Under the guidance of manager Dave Roberts, the team is eager to carry this momentum into their clash at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees, meanwhile, are riding high from a clean sweep against the Minnesota Twins, extending their winning streak to three games.

However, they encountered a potential setback as outfielder Juan Soto experienced forearm soreness, leaving Wednesday's game early. The team, led by manager Aaron Boone, is optimistic about Soto's swift recovery, aiming to maintain their stellar performance in the upcoming series.

Game 1 is slated for a 7:05 PM EDT start, and fans can catch the action live on SportsNet LA or stream it via FUBO TV. Currently, the Dodgers lead the NL West with a 39-25 record, while the Yankees top the AL East at 45-19.

Key Matchup Insights

Historically, these two MLB titans have faced off 20 times, with the Yankees holding a narrow lead with a 10-9 record. This matchup promises to be another exciting chapter in their storied rivalry. The Dodgers will send $325 million acquisition Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound.

The Japanese ace has impressed in his debut season, boasting a 6-2 record across 12 starts, with a 3.32 ERA and 76 strikeouts. His performance will be crucial as the Dodgers seek to overcome their recent offensive struggles.

For the Yankees, right-hander Cody Poteet will take the hill. Despite only starting two games this season, Poteet has shown promise with a 2.45 ERA and 0.91 WHIP, striking out 10 in his brief appearances. Both teams have shown dominance early in the season, making the outcome of Game 1 a toss-up.

The Dodgers hope stars like Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman will ignite their lineup and outslug the Yankees. Conversely, the Yankees, potentially without Soto, will rely on the likes of Alex Verdugo and Aaron Judge to step up and secure their fourth consecutive victory.

As these two MLB juggernauts collide, the series opener will undoubtedly be a highlight for baseball fans, combining high stakes with star power on the field.