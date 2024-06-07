Willie Mays Extends MLB Hit Record with Additional 10 Hits

Baseball icon Willie Mays, who last took the field in a Major League Baseball (MLB) game over half a century ago, has recently seen an increase in his historical stats. At the venerable age of 93, Willie Mays has officially added 10 more hits to his illustrious career total.

This adjustment follows the MLB's 2020 decision to recognize the statistics of Negro League players, thereby including Mays' performances with the Birmingham Black Barons in 1948. With this update, Willie Mays' career hit tally now stands at 3,293, enhancing his legacy as one of baseball's all-time greats.

His tenure in the MLB, spanning a remarkable 23 seasons with the Giants and Mets, originally concluded with 3,283 hits. The inclusion of his Negro League contributions has elevated his total, placing him 13th on the list of the highest career hits in professional baseball history, as reported by CBS Sports.

Integrating Negro League Stats

The decision to integrate Negro League statistics into the MLB records marks a significant step in acknowledging the contributions of players who competed during an era of segregation in baseball, which only ended in 1947 with Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier.

This move impacts several legendary figures in the sport. Josh Gibson, another monumental figure from the Negro Leagues, now posthumously holds records for the highest batting average and slugging percentage, surpassing stalwarts like Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth.

Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson have also seen substantial adjustments to their MLB records, with Paige adding 97 wins and Robinson 49 hits from their times in the Negro Leagues. This acknowledgment not only rectifies historical oversights but also cements the legacies of players like Willie Mays, Robinson, Gibson, Paige, and Minnie Miñoso, who have all been enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Their enhanced statistics offer a fuller picture of their extraordinary talents and the rich history of baseball, celebrating their achievements across both the Negro Leagues and MLB.